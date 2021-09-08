Wednesday, September 8 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 56°

Thursday

84° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 60°

Friday

89° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 67°

Saturday

93° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 68°

Sunday

93° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 68°

Monday

93° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 69°

Tuesday

91° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 69°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
65°

68°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

9 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

10 PM
Clear
1%
66°

64°

11 PM
Clear
1%
64°

63°

12 AM
Clear
2%
63°

63°

1 AM
Clear
2%
63°

62°

2 AM
Clear
3%
62°

61°

3 AM
Clear
3%
61°

60°

4 AM
Clear
4%
60°

59°

5 AM
Clear
4%
59°

58°

6 AM
Clear
4%
58°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
57°

The cold front that we have been tracking over the last 24 hours has gotten through the Ozarks and behind it, conditions will be gorgeous. The pleasant feel is returning with highs falling back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’s going to be a little Fall-Like teaser here for us as lows look to dip back into the mid and upper 50s as we awaken on Thursday morning. Some spots will likely dip into the lower 50s which may warrant a light jacket. The sunshine-filled trend holds as we progress through the latter half of the workweek too. High pressure will keep its grasp over the region giving us a warming trend as we step toward Friday. An upper-level ridge will park itself on top of the viewing area which leads to above-average temperatures. Highs by Friday will be back into the 90s with possibly the mid and upper 90s Saturday. The humidity will try and creep up some too so it’ll likely feel closer to the century mark throughout the Ozarks. It’s going to be a great weekend to be out on the water! Another cold front attempts to move into the Ozarks on Sunday but current data suggests that it will remain north of the KOLR 10 Viewing Area and not drop through. As a result, temperatures are looking steamy into early next week. Mainly sunny skies are in store Monday but we’ll see a little more cloud cover on Tuesday as another front approaches the region. Conditions are looking dry for Tuesday with temperatures holding in the 90s but trends will continue to be monitored as we get a little closer.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

