Wednesday, September 8 Evening Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 83° 56°

Thursday

84° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 60°

Friday

90° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 67°

Saturday

93° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 68°

Sunday

93° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 68°

Monday

93° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 69°

Tuesday

91° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

10 PM
Clear
1%
67°

65°

11 PM
Clear
1%
65°

64°

12 AM
Clear
1%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
1%
63°

63°

2 AM
Clear
2%
63°

61°

3 AM
Clear
3%
61°

60°

4 AM
Clear
3%
60°

60°

5 AM
Clear
3%
60°

59°

6 AM
Clear
3%
59°

58°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
58°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
62°

68°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

A cold front moved through last night, and boy could you tell the difference. Temperatures today are noticeably cooler and the milder readings came with a nice breeze out of the north. Humidity levels are lower too (not that they were ever that high yesterday). The dry air and quiet conditions tonight will allow temperatures to slip into the 50s across the area with most areas registering their coolest readings since June.

Thursday will be another keeper. Sunny skies can be expected from start to finish with cool morning temperatures getting comfortably warm during the afternoon.

We’ll begin transitioning to a hot pattern Friday. Winds will become southerly and warmer air will be moving in from the west. This will bring highs near 90° to most areas along and west of Hwy. 65.

The heat will ratchet up further Saturday. This will mark the beginning of a mini heatwave with highs in the low to mid-90s on a daily basis into early next week. The heat will come with low humidity though and this will allow the evenings and mornings to be pleasant. Skies will be sunny too making for great boating and floating weather this weekend.

We’ll start to notice an uptick in humidity by Tuesday of next week and this should lead to a bit of afternoon cloud cover. Afternoon highs will remain hot but should ease a bit over previous days.

By Wednesday a cold front is expected to move into the area. The atmosphere should be a bit more primed for clouds and showers and thunderstorms. This will result in highs falling back into the 80s. The pattern doesn’t really favor the front sweeping through and this means temperatures will likely remain above normal through next week and beyond.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

