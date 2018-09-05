Wednesday, September 5 Midday Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Showers/ storms NW today, Gordon remnants bring heavy rain late week ---

High pressure that has been centered southeast for a few days now starts to nudge east, allowing a front to sag south into part of the Ozarks this afternoon.

This front will bring a few showers/ storms mainly along/ northwest of I-44. Lightning and locally heavy rain will be threats with these storms.

WEDNESDAY: Dry, warm, & humid morning commute. By recess few showers/storms mainly along/NW I-44. Storms linger through dismissal/ evening commute. Lightning, locally heavy rain are threats. Temps warmer to SE where dry, cooler NW where wet. High SGF: 87° #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/C7JILkq0ze — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 5, 2018

Where there is more clouds/ rain to the northwest, temperatures will be cooler in the lower 80's. Areas to the southeast stay dry with warmer temperatures in the upper 80's. High in Springfield hits 87 degrees as the Metro borders some of these storms.

Isolated storms to the northwest linger tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow, increased coverage in showers/ thunder expected mainly late as the remnants of now Tropical Depression Gordon push through central Arkansas.

#Gordon winds weakening - Tropical Storm/ Hurricane Warnings dropped, but as tropical moisture continues to build, Flash Flood Watches expanded through central Arkansas. Remnants make it to Ozarks by late Thurs through Sat #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx #tropics pic.twitter.com/aXfkyYbYnB — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 5, 2018

Gordon made landfall as a strong tropical storm overnight on the border of MS-AL with 70 mph winds. It has weakened incredibly since then with winds sustained at 40 mph this morning. Gordon will continue to weaken today thanks to dry air and friction from the land, becoming a tropical depression later on today.

While the winds will weaken significantly, Gordon remnants will continue to carry tropical heavy rain. Flash Flood Watches stretch into central Arkansas.

TROPICAL THREAT: #Gordon remnants mingle w/ stalled front by late Thu, prompting heavy rain set up



WHAT TO EXPECT: Timing: Fri-Sat.



Track of heaviest rain still uncertain, for now, expect general 2-4" w/ locally heavier amounts that could lead to flooding #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/8gwTJBOK0C — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 5, 2018

As these remnants make it to the Ozarks they will mingle with that stalled front to the NW. The exact placement of the front to the NW and a high-pressure center to the east will carve out a path in between them for Gordon's tropical rain. Small changes in this placement (front moving farther south, high moving farther east) could alter rainfall totals greatly.

For now, it looks like heavy rain could start up for our area late Thursday and linger into Saturday. We're looking at widespread 2-4"+ of rain with locally higher amounts. Again, these forecast totals can change as the track of Gordon does.

No wind/ severe weather expected, but localized flash flooding will be a threat.

Clouds and rain keep temperatures in the upper 70's through Saturday. Gordon's remnants exit to the northeast on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies hanging around the Ozarks. We'll start next week mostly sunny.