Wednesday, September 5 Overnight Forecast Video

Warm and quiet weather to give way to wet and mild weather later this week through the weekend as "Gordon" pays the Ozarks a visit.

For tonight, we'll find the risk of on and off showers from Joplin northeast across Warsaw. Southeast of there weather conditions will remain dry with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

On Thursday, we'll find a stalled front draped near I-44. The remnants of "Gordon" we'll also be pushing northwest into West Central Arkansas, slinging tropical moisture into Southern Missouri. This combination will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms across most of the area by Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be a little cooler, generally in the low to mid-80s.

The rain should fade Thursday night but will flare back up again Friday, especially by late afternoon. The remnants of "Gordon" will hook up with the stalled front by Friday evening, slowly shifting northeast along I-44 into Saturday. This will be a good set-up for very heavy rainfall, especially close to the I-44 corridor near and east of Springfield. The rain will taper off from west to east Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4" are expected with the lowest amounts to the west and highest amounts to the east. Areas closer to I-44, east of Springfield will likely see the heaviest totals with amounts approaching 5 to 6" from Rolla east across St. Louis.

Isolated severe weather can't be ruled out with stronger storms that develop Friday afternoon or Saturday afternoon, mainly east of Hwy. 65.

Clouds will linger into Sunday along with a threat of some patchy light drizzle. The pattern will also be very mild for early September with highs both days in the low 70s.

Clouds will finally thin out Monday with highs in the upper 70s. This will be the beginning of a beautiful stretch of weather that will continue through mid-week. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with highs in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.