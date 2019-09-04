Wednesday, September 4 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out warm and humid again this morning with lows in the 70’s.

A weak cold front is sitting just to our north in northern Missouri. This front has very little moisture and upper-level forcing, so little that it has stalled. This stalling will let us squeeze in another warm and sticky day before a more comfortable night tonight.

The cold front will slowly work its way from north to south, giving way to a big temperature difference across the Ozarks. In central Missouri where north winds will kick in sooner, highs will be cooler and more comfortable in the low to middle 80’s.

To the south where the front likely won’t make it through until after sunset, highs will be hot and humid again in the lower 90’s.

Springfield splits the difference with enough time to warm ahead of the front to make it to the upper 80’s, but cooler than the high of 91 degrees we hit yesterday.

This front will come through dry for the most part, however, as heat and humidity bubble to the south today, an isolated storm is possible along the MO/ AR border as the front moves through. Any storms that do bubble, collapse by sunset.

We’ll stay mostly clear overnight tonight with lows a little more comfortable in the middle 60’s.

Southerly winds and sunshine return on Thursday and Friday keeping us hot and humid again with highs in the lower 90’s.

Another front could pass through by Sunday but that one looks weak too. Overall, a quiet 7-day.