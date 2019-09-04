Wednesday, September 4 Evening Forecast

We endured another hot and humid day with afternoon temperatures hitting 90° in Springfield. This is the third day in a row of 90°+ temperatures, and the streak may go unbroken well into next week. A weak cool front cruising through the area this evening did provide a little bit of a cool down for areas closer to Central Missouri where afternoon highs were in the mid-80s. Lower humidity will follow the front, slipping into areas north and east of Springfield overnight. This will allow temperatures to settle into the low 60s near Lake of the Ozarks. Meanwhile, higher humidity will keep temperatures warmer to the southwest.

FORECAST MORNING LOWS THURSDAY

The cool front will back up on Thursday, ushering in higher humidity back across the Ozarks by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be hot again too, with highs near 90° over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Temperatures will remain a little cooler to the northeast.

The overall pattern won’t change much through the weekend. Another weak cool front will slide through by Friday evening. Temperatures look a little hotter ahead of the front across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas Friday afternoon. Lower humidity will once again try to slip in behind the front. This will make for a comfortable start to Saturday. This front, like it’s predecessor, will head back to the north. This will keep the pattern hot and humid through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be near 90° Saturday and likely in the low 90s Sunday. There’s still a signal for at least a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms closer to Central Missouri on Sunday.

SUMMER RIDGE TO DOMINATE THE PATTERN INTO NEXT WEEK

The pattern Monday through Wednesday will remain hot and mostly dry outside of a few isolated afternoon showers. The jet stream won’t offer up any opportunities for any meaningful push of cooler air or rain chances into the Ozarks until sometime heading into the following weekend.