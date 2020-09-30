Wednesday, September 30 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 50’s and clear skies. We will warm up into the 80’s today before a cold front comes in and knocks our temperatures back into the 60’s for this week.

Today, temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will come in this afternoon, this will be a dry front, but will bring breezy conditions and cooler conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with mostly starry skies.

Thursday will be cooler thanks to the cold front. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday will bring a few clouds with temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Saturday there are rain chances for most of us. We aren’t looking at a soaking but half an inch of rain is not out of the questions. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Sunday, a few showers will stick around but otherwise clear out leaving temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Next week temperatures will be mild with quiet weather once again.

Clear

Springfield

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

59°F Few Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 47°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 81° 47°

Thursday

67° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 67° 40°

Friday

66° / 47°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 66° 47°

Saturday

65° / 49°
Showers
Showers 10% 65° 49°

Sunday

64° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 64° 40°

Monday

67° / 44°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 67° 44°

Tuesday

75° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 75° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

6 AM
Clear
0%
58°

53°

7 AM
Clear
0%
53°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

7 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

8 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

1 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

3 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

5 AM
Clear
0%
48°