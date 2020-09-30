Wednesday, September 30 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 50’s and clear skies. We will warm up into the 80’s today before a cold front comes in and knocks our temperatures back into the 60’s for this week.

Today, temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will come in this afternoon, this will be a dry front, but will bring breezy conditions and cooler conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with mostly starry skies.

Thursday will be cooler thanks to the cold front. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday will bring a few clouds with temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Saturday there are rain chances for most of us. We aren’t looking at a soaking but half an inch of rain is not out of the questions. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.







Sunday, a few showers will stick around but otherwise clear out leaving temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Next week temperatures will be mild with quiet weather once again.