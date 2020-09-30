Wednesday, September 30 Evening Forecast

We saw a quick burst of heat on Wednesday ahead of a cool finish to the week. A cold front dashed across the Ozarks Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the mid-80s in Springfield by early afternoon before falling back into the low 80s. A few towns to the south reported afternoon readings in the upper 80s. The heat came with dry air and a nice breeze, taking the edge off the heat.

Cooler air will gradually build in overnight with cool air continuing to pour into the area Thursday on gusty north to northwest winds. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will remain mostly sunny, but there should be a bit more cloud cover during the afternoon northeast of Springfield.

The coldest night so far this fall will follow. Temperatures by Friday morning will dip into the upper 30s in many spots. The morning chill will give way to a cool day with afternoon highs again in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

A storm will take shape on Saturday as some upper-level energy digs into the trough that’s positioned across the Eastern U.S. Clouds will move in Friday night with showers breaking out during the morning. Showers will likely be around throughout the day into the overnight on Saturday and this will keep temperatures on the cool side. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s with pockets of upper 50s possible.

Rain totals will be in the quarter of an inch to half an inch range with most spots leaning toward the lower end of the range.

The showers look to exit by Sunday morning. Some wraparound clouds will remain possible on Sunday as another shot of cool air slides in. Temperatures will remain cool on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

A cold morning will kick off the work week on Monday with temperatures remaining cool throughout the day. A warming trend sets in Tuesday with highs close to 80°. The warm up will continue into Wednesday with highs topping out in the 80s. The pattern will be a dry and sunny one too.

Looking ahead, temperatures look like they’ll remain warmer than normal into the following weekend with drier than normal conditions continuing.