Wednesday, September 29 Morning Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 66°

Thursday

79° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 79° 65°

Friday

79° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 79° 65°

Saturday

75° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 75° 62°

Sunday

72° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 72° 54°

Monday

73° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 73° 53°

Tuesday

72° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
71°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
74°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
82°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
82°

81°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
81°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
79°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
78°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
72°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
21%
71°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
23%
70°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

4 AM
Showers
36%
69°

69°

5 AM
Showers
54%
69°

68°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
68°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
68°

The last couple of days have been quiet and filled with sun but we are tracking our next disturbance which starts to move closer to the Ozarks today. This system will bring our next chance for rain as well as a lot more clouds. We’ll still see some sunshine today into but enjoy it because a more unsettled pattern will take shape beyond as we head into mid-week. Highs look to remain above average this afternoon too but with the chance for a few showers and storms, we’ll likely be a few degrees cooler. An area of low pressure that has been situated to our west then moves toward the viewing area Wednesday into Thursday which brings a bit more cloud cover and the potential for isolated to scattered showers and storms. Tomorrow, rain chances aren’t looking as high but as this low moves through the Ozarks Thursday, they will be increasing. Chances are slimmer in the east of the metro but definitely higher out west, closer to the I-49 Corridor for our Wednesday. As this storm system moves in, it does look to knock our temps back a bit with highs in the upper 70s by Thursday. Afternoon readings will likely be in the mid to upper 70s into the weekend as the stormier weather pattern holds. Another area of low pressure will eject toward the region from the west by this weekend and this one will likely drag a cold front with it by late Sunday. This storm system reinvigorates our rain chances and will keep them around both Saturday and Sunday. Showers and storms are looking likely both days with not too many dry periods in between so if you do have any outdoor plans, you may be wanting to shift them indoors or have a backup plan. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned for the latest! Temps will be back below average by early next week in the wake of that front with highs in the lower 70s both Monday and Tuesday. High pressure builds in and brings a quieter weather pattern back for the first half of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fair

Springfield Mo

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

On and off showers and storms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F On and off showers and storms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Branson

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Rolla

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fog

West Plains

63°F Fog Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

