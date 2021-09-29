Wednesday, September 29 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 67°

Thursday

80° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 80° 66°

Friday

80° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 80° 66°

Saturday

77° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 77° 64°

Sunday

75° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 56°

Monday

74° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 74° 52°

Tuesday

73° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

2 AM
Showers
41%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

4 AM
Showers
38%
69°

69°

5 AM
Showers
45%
69°

68°

6 AM
Showers
40%
68°

67°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
67°

68°

8 AM
Few Showers
32%
68°

70°

9 AM
Showers
45%
70°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

74°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
74°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
75°

75°

1 PM
Showers
54%
75°

75°

2 PM
Showers
39%
75°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
77°

76°

4 PM
Showers
53%
76°

75°

5 PM
Few Showers
31%
75°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

It was certainly cloudier today, but rain showers remained very spotty and mostly focused to the east. The pattern will continue to offer up opportunities for showers, but it’s not a guarantee that we’ll see rain through Thursday and Friday.

For tonight, we’ll find partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible with an uptick in rain chances expected toward morning near and east of Hwy. 65.

The coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms should be more widespread Thursday, especially east of Hwy. 65 where a pocket of upper-level energy will be moving north. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The risk for showers and a few thunderstorms will continue at times through Friday, but much of the time will likely be dry. Widespread cloud cover will continue to keep temperatures comfortably warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity levels will also be running noticeably higher than in past days.

Friday night football games will be dry in most areas, but a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will remain mild, generally in the low to mid-70s during the game.

The risk for showers and thunderstorms will be on the way up late Friday night through Saturday as a stronger upper-level storm approaches the area. Temperatures should be a little cooler on Saturday with rain more widespread, generally in the mid to upper 70s for highs. There could also be a few stronger storms.

Additional showers will be possible Sunday as a cold front pushes across the area. The showers should wind down during the afternoon with some clearing expected. Temperatures will remain mild.

A storm will remain parked over the Eastern U.S. through the first half of next week. Aside from some clouds at times, it’s going to be a nice stretch of weather. The overnights will be cooler and the afternoons will remain comfortably mild with highs in the low to mid-70s. The storm should remain far enough to the east the stretch to remain mostly dry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

78°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

On and off showers and storms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F On and off showers and storms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Branson

79°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Harrison

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Rolla

78°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

West Plains

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100