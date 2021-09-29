Wednesday, September 29 Evening Forecast

It was certainly cloudier today, but rain showers remained very spotty and mostly focused to the east. The pattern will continue to offer up opportunities for showers, but it’s not a guarantee that we’ll see rain through Thursday and Friday.

For tonight, we’ll find partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible with an uptick in rain chances expected toward morning near and east of Hwy. 65.

The coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms should be more widespread Thursday, especially east of Hwy. 65 where a pocket of upper-level energy will be moving north. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The risk for showers and a few thunderstorms will continue at times through Friday, but much of the time will likely be dry. Widespread cloud cover will continue to keep temperatures comfortably warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity levels will also be running noticeably higher than in past days.

Friday night football games will be dry in most areas, but a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will remain mild, generally in the low to mid-70s during the game.

The risk for showers and thunderstorms will be on the way up late Friday night through Saturday as a stronger upper-level storm approaches the area. Temperatures should be a little cooler on Saturday with rain more widespread, generally in the mid to upper 70s for highs. There could also be a few stronger storms.

Additional showers will be possible Sunday as a cold front pushes across the area. The showers should wind down during the afternoon with some clearing expected. Temperatures will remain mild.

A storm will remain parked over the Eastern U.S. through the first half of next week. Aside from some clouds at times, it’s going to be a nice stretch of weather. The overnights will be cooler and the afternoons will remain comfortably mild with highs in the low to mid-70s. The storm should remain far enough to the east the stretch to remain mostly dry.