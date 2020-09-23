Wednesday, September 23 Morning Forecast

Good morning! We’re starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies again with a few light showers. Light showers continue this morning, move out this afternoon, and we will see sunshine the rest of the week.

Today, temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with mostly cloudy skies and light showers closer to south-central Missouri. Showers and clouds will slowly move out this afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s with clear skies and some patchy fog possible.

Thursday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.







Friday will be warm with temperatures in the lower and middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

This weekend, temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80’s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60’s. A weak cold front will try to push into the Ozarks with little to no impact.







The next cold front will come in Monday into Tuesday and that will bring much cooler, fall-like conditions.