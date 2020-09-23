Wednesday, September 23 Morning Forecast

Light showers exit, sunshine and warmer into next week --

Good morning! We’re starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies again with a few light showers. Light showers continue this morning, move out this afternoon, and we will see sunshine the rest of the week.

Today, temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with mostly cloudy skies and light showers closer to south-central Missouri. Showers and clouds will slowly move out this afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s with clear skies and some patchy fog possible.

Thursday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Friday will be warm with temperatures in the lower and middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

This weekend, temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80’s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60’s. A weak cold front will try to push into the Ozarks with little to no impact.

The next cold front will come in Monday into Tuesday and that will bring much cooler, fall-like conditions.

Clear

Springfield

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

57°F Few Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 72° 52°

Thursday

79° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 57°

Friday

84° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 84° 61°

Saturday

86° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 86° 62°

Sunday

85° / 60°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 85° 60°

Monday

81° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 81° 56°

Tuesday

74° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

70°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

66°

8 PM
Clear
0%
66°

62°

9 PM
Clear
10%
62°

61°

10 PM
Clear
10%
61°

59°

11 PM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
10%
57°

55°

2 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

3 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

53°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

