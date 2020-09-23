Wednesday, September 23 Evening Forecast

Our only shot at rain this week has left the building. Sunshine followed the morning cloud cover sending temperatures back into the upper 70s. The warming trend has begun and it will continue into the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies and chilly temperatures by morning as readings dip into the upper 40s and low 50s. Areas of fog are expected to develop by sunrise, especially south of the interstate.

Sunshine will dominate Thursday’s weather after the early morning fog clears out. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity levels will remain low.

The warming trend will continue through Friday into the weekend with a late summer feel developing. Overnights will remain comfortably cool with afternoon highs well into the 80s. Saturday will be the warmer day of the two with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will stay clear.

The first in a series of cold fronts will move through on Sunday. There should be some cloud cover, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The descent to a much cooler pattern will continue through the final days of September. A deep trough is expected to gradually develop across the Eastern U.S. This should lead to the coolest weather so far this season as we close out September and head into early October. In fact, it looks like 30s may be within reach for parts of the area by the end of next week.

The pattern doesn’t offer up much if any rain either. This means September will likely end as one of the driest on record. Only 1.04″ has fallen in Springfield, currently making this the 16th driest September on record.

Clear

Springfield

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 51°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 79° 51°

Thursday

80° / 56°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 56°

Friday

85° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 85° 60°

Saturday

87° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 62°

Sunday

84° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 84° 55°

Monday

80° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 55°

Tuesday

74° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 74° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

8 PM
Clear
0%
65°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

10 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

11 PM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
10%
57°

55°

2 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

3 AM
Clear
10%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
10%
52°

52°

6 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
51°

53°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
53°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

