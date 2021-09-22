Wednesday, September 22 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 45°

Thursday

73° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 50°

Friday

83° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 83° 53°

Saturday

80° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 55°

Sunday

87° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 61°

Monday

89° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 63°

Tuesday

88° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
56°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

61°

8 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

9 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

10 PM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
3%
54°

53°

1 AM
Clear
3%
53°

51°

2 AM
Clear
4%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
4%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
5%
49°

48°

5 AM
Clear
5%
48°

47°

6 AM
Clear
5%
47°

47°

7 AM
Clear
5%
47°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
50°

In the wake of the cold front that moved through yesterday, a much cooler and Autumn-Like feel is in the air. How appropriate as today is the first day of Fall and it coincides with the Autumnal Equinox. Temps are well below average to begin the day so you may need the jacket today and early tomorrow as well. High pressure builds back in behind this system with lots of sunshine on the way over the next 48 hours. Lows are expected to be even cooler to start off our Thursday with temps in the low to mid-40s but we will warm up a little more with highs rounding out in the few degrees warmer than today. A few clouds develop Friday ahead of another cold front but this one is looking to come through mainly dry. A spotty shower or two is possible as it slides through but right now, chances are looking slim at best. Seasonable conditions are expected to end the workweek with temps in the lower 80s Friday. Winds will switch around from the north into our Saturday and that will knock our temperatures back just a little. Highs Saturday look to rise back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for many spots across the Ozarks. The heat looks to make a return throughout the viewing area by late this weekend into early next week. Above-average temperatures are on the table Sunday and Monday with the mid to upper 80s in store under plenty of sunshine. Some locations to the SW could crack back into the lower 90s. It’s looking like another cold front approaches by early next week which is something we’ll be watching. This disturbance is also looking to be moisture-starved and coming through mainly dry but stay tuned as we get a little closer.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

52°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 45F. Winds NW < 5 mph.
45°F Clear. Low 45F. Winds NW < 5 mph.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

52°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

54°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

52°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

56°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100