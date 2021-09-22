Wednesday, September 22 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 45°

Thursday

76° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 76° 51°

Friday

84° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 84° 54°

Saturday

82° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 59°

Sunday

87° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 61°

Monday

89° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 62°

Tuesday

88° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

8 PM
Clear
1%
62°

58°

9 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

10 PM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

11 PM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

12 AM
Clear
2%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
2%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
4%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
5%
49°

48°

5 AM
Clear
5%
48°

48°

6 AM
Clear
5%
48°

47°

7 AM
Clear
5%
47°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
51°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

68°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

Fall came in Wednesday afternoon with sunshine and mild temperatures, a perfect representation of early fall. The bright and quiet pattern will continue, but we’ll be trading in the mild weather for hotter temperatures over the coming days.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and chilly temperatures. Thursday morning lows will be the chilliest that much of the area has seen since May.

The morning chill will give way to a nearly perfect day of weather. Skies will be sunny with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s.

Warmer weather will surge into the area ahead of an approaching front Friday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s under a mix of sun and high cloudiness.

Temperatures won’t be much cooler behind the front on Saturday with the cooldown more noticeable to the northeast where highs will be in the 70s. The day will be gorgeous across the area though with sunny skies and light winds expected. Sunday looks beautiful as well, but temperatures will be climbing again with afternoon readings in the upper 80s. All in all, it looks like a beautiful weekend for outdoor activities.

We’ll begin the week with unusually warm weather for the end of September. The mornings will be pleasantly cool with afternoon temperatures on the hot side. The lack of humidity will keep the heat comfortable.

A backdoor front may push through by Wednesday, trimming back the heat a little bit. Wednesday is the last day of the month and it looks like we’ll probably get through the remainder without another drop of rain. In fact, the pattern into October doesn’t have much of a signal for rain either. Temperatures will also likely remain above normal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 45F. Winds NW < 5 mph.
45°F Clear. Low 45F. Winds NW < 5 mph.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100