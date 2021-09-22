Wednesday, September 22 Evening Forecast

Fall came in Wednesday afternoon with sunshine and mild temperatures, a perfect representation of early fall. The bright and quiet pattern will continue, but we’ll be trading in the mild weather for hotter temperatures over the coming days.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and chilly temperatures. Thursday morning lows will be the chilliest that much of the area has seen since May.

The morning chill will give way to a nearly perfect day of weather. Skies will be sunny with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s.

Warmer weather will surge into the area ahead of an approaching front Friday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s under a mix of sun and high cloudiness.

Temperatures won’t be much cooler behind the front on Saturday with the cooldown more noticeable to the northeast where highs will be in the 70s. The day will be gorgeous across the area though with sunny skies and light winds expected. Sunday looks beautiful as well, but temperatures will be climbing again with afternoon readings in the upper 80s. All in all, it looks like a beautiful weekend for outdoor activities.

We’ll begin the week with unusually warm weather for the end of September. The mornings will be pleasantly cool with afternoon temperatures on the hot side. The lack of humidity will keep the heat comfortable.

A backdoor front may push through by Wednesday, trimming back the heat a little bit. Wednesday is the last day of the month and it looks like we’ll probably get through the remainder without another drop of rain. In fact, the pattern into October doesn’t have much of a signal for rain either. Temperatures will also likely remain above normal.