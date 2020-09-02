Wednesday, September 2 Morning Forecast

Weather

Showers linger south today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until 7 AM Thursday for northern Arkansas counties. There 1-3″ rain yesterday, accompanied by more rain today, could lead to flooding concerns.

A front draped over the area on Wednesday will serve as a dividing line between drier and warmer weather to the north and spotty showers and mild temperatures to the south. Those showers south may be capable of locally heavy downpours.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies tonight with muggy lows around 70 degrees.

Thursday will start off like Wednesday with widespread cloud cover and some light fog. Clouds will thin out from north to south as we slip into the afternoon and with the brighter skies we’ll find warmer afternoon temperatures. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible again along and south of the interstate ahead a cold front.

That cold front will usher in mild temperatures and low humidity to close out the week on Friday. A nice weekend will follow with humidity levels remaining low and the pattern looking dry. Morning lows will be comfortably cool with afternoon highs edging back into the mid 80s.

A deeper trough will get established across the middle of the country early next week. This will send a cold front slowly southeast across the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This front means business with the chilliest weather of the brand new fall season developing.

We’ll start the week on a warm note Monday and this will come with more humidity and a chance for showers and thunderstorms late. A strong cold front will slowly work southeast across the area Tuesday into Tuesday night with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures look more mild thanks to the increase in clouds and rain. The true cool down will hold off until Wednesday though when we may find a combination of showers and temperatures stuck in the 60s all day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

Branson

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

Harrison

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early - fog may develop overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms early - fog may develop overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 68°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 80° 68°

Thursday

86° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 86° 62°

Friday

82° / 58°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 82° 58°

Saturday

84° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 60°

Sunday

86° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 30% 86° 63°

Monday

83° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 65°

Tuesday

78° / 55°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 78° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 AM
Rain
41%
69°

70°

8 AM
Rain
50%
70°

71°

9 AM
Rain
45%
71°

73°

10 AM
Rain
39%
73°

73°

11 AM
Rain
38%
73°

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
42%
75°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
43%
76°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy
41%
77°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
36%
78°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
78°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
75°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
70°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
14%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
69°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now