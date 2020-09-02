Wednesday, September 2 Morning Forecast

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until 7 AM Thursday for northern Arkansas counties. There 1-3″ rain yesterday, accompanied by more rain today, could lead to flooding concerns.

A front draped over the area on Wednesday will serve as a dividing line between drier and warmer weather to the north and spotty showers and mild temperatures to the south. Those showers south may be capable of locally heavy downpours.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies tonight with muggy lows around 70 degrees.

Thursday will start off like Wednesday with widespread cloud cover and some light fog. Clouds will thin out from north to south as we slip into the afternoon and with the brighter skies we’ll find warmer afternoon temperatures. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible again along and south of the interstate ahead a cold front.

That cold front will usher in mild temperatures and low humidity to close out the week on Friday. A nice weekend will follow with humidity levels remaining low and the pattern looking dry. Morning lows will be comfortably cool with afternoon highs edging back into the mid 80s.

A deeper trough will get established across the middle of the country early next week. This will send a cold front slowly southeast across the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This front means business with the chilliest weather of the brand new fall season developing.

We’ll start the week on a warm note Monday and this will come with more humidity and a chance for showers and thunderstorms late. A strong cold front will slowly work southeast across the area Tuesday into Tuesday night with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures look more mild thanks to the increase in clouds and rain. The true cool down will hold off until Wednesday though when we may find a combination of showers and temperatures stuck in the 60s all day!