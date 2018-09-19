Wednesday, September 19 Midday Forecast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Summery stretch continues: Another quiet day in the Ozarks ---

Today will be much like yesterday and the day before as our summery, quiet stretch of weather continues!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, an isolated shower will be possible mainly east of HWY 65 today, most stay dry. It will be hot and humid thanks to a southwest wind and uncomfortable dew points. 92 degrees will feel like 100 degrees.

Mostly clear, warm and humid tonight with lows only dropping into the lower 70's.

Tomorrow we'll continue to summery stretch, partly cloudy skies remain with an isolated shower chance. Temps stay in the lower 90's with heat indices approaching 100 degrees.

By late Thursday a cold front will set up northwest, diving into the Ozarks by Friday afternoon/ evening. This will bring increased coverage in showers/ storms with temperatures in the low to middle 80's.

The front then stalls near the MO/ AR border through the weekend, keeping the chance for showers/ thunder. Heavy rain will be possible south where the front is stalled. Thick cloud cover and cooler air behind the front will keep temperatures rather chilly, in the lower 70's all weekend! Some locations may actually struggle to hit 70 degrees on Saturday!

By early next week temperatures slowly rebound into the upper 70's. The pattern stays unsettled with showers and storms possible Monday and Tuesday. Another strong cold front could swing through by the middle of the week.