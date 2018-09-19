Wednesday, September 19 Evening Forecast Video

Our current stretch of summer temperatures will come to an end on Thursday with a fall air mass moving in by this weekend.

For tonight, we'll find an isolated shower risk into the evening east of Hwy. 65, otherwise look for mostly clear and warm conditions. Temperatures will only drop into the low 70s, running about 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

The warm start will turn into another hot finish on Thursday with temperatures quickly warming back too or a little above 90° in most areas during the afternoon. Sunny skies in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies by afternoon with a few isolated showers popping up.

Friday looks rather cloudy with a cold front sliding southeast across the Ozarks. Rain chances will be highest to the north during the morning before shifting south by afternoon. Daytime highs will range from the upper 70s northwest to mid-80s across North Central Arkansas.

Cooler air will build into the area Friday night with readings in the upper 50s and low 60s by Saturday morning. Showers and a few thunderstorms look rather widespread Friday night near and south of the interstate into Saturday morning. There should be a gradual shift to the southeast during the day, but skies will remain cloudy across much of the area. Temperatures will stay on the cool side struggling to warm through the 60s. There should be a bit of sun further north near Hwy. 54, pushing temperatures into the low 70s.

Clouds and showers will linger to the south Saturday night into Sunday while areas north of I-44 will find partly cloudy skies and drier weather. This will have an impact on temperatures with areas closer to Central Missouri cooler at night and warmer during the day than areas to the south. Rain totals are tough to pin down, but heavy rain still looks possible south of Hwy. 60 with much lighter amounts to the north through the weekend. A few inches of rain are possible to the south.

Warmer and more humid conditions will shift north again by Monday. A few showers look possible Monday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday as another cold front slides southeast across the area by the end of the day.

Cooler air will spill back into the area by Wednesday with a fall feel the rest of the week into the following weekend. It still looks like our first widespread round of lows in the 40s by the end of next week.