Wednesday, September 18 Morning Forecast

High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is still in control, so the summery weather continues!

After a warm start around 70 degrees this morning, highs will pop back into the low to middle 90’s today, flirting with records once again. I’m forecasting a high of 93 degrees in Springfield, the record is 94 (1960).

An isolated storm or two could bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day, otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies.

Mostly clear, warm, and muggy again tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Much of the same tomorrow, highs in the low to middle 90’s will continue to be 10-15 above normal.

By Friday, our high pressure starts to nudge east, allowing southerly flow and an opening door to moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico. Remnants of what is now Tropical Depression Imelda will start to head north into Arkansas and Missouri on Friday. This will increase cloud cover and bring in the chance for a few storms. With the clouds and rain, highs will be much closer to average in the low to middle 80’s.

By Saturday a front starts to squeeze in too, but stall. Expect rounds of showers/ storms to ride this front both Saturday and Sunday. With a tropical feel to this moisture and stalled nature, locally heavy rain could be a concern. Clouds and rain will keep highs in the lower 80’s.

The front stalls through early next week, a few storms will still be possible Monday and Tuesday.