Wednesday, September 16 Morning Forecast

A quiet weather pattern continues across the region. Temperatures have been nice, but it’s bone dry with very little hope of any rain over the next week. Hurricane Sally, poised to move inland on Wednesday, will sling a little more moisture into parts of the area by Wednesday afternoon. This will lead to only a few spotty showers south of a Harrison, AR, to Eminence, MO, line. This is likely our only chance for rain in the area over the next week.

Today looks a bit cloudier along and south of the interstate courtesy of Sally’s moisture, with mostly sunny skies to the north. The smoke has thinned out today compared to previous days, but there will still likely be a bit of a smoky haze. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s again.

A cold front will sweep south through the area on Thursday. It will come with a band of cloud cover that will thin out during the afternoon. Temperatures should be a little cooler with highs near 80°.

The pattern that follows is about as nice as you can hope for. Skies will be bright, humidity levels will be low, and temperatures will be comfortable. The coolest morning lows of the season so far are expected with readings in the upper 40s to low 50s over the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will start edging higher by early next week, but will still remain comfortable. A cold front moving through around the middle of next week may offer up a chance for some rain with more mild weather to follow.