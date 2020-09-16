Wednesday, September 16 Morning Forecast

Weather

Spotty showers possible southeast as Sally's moisture lifts north

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A quiet weather pattern continues across the region. Temperatures have been nice, but it’s bone dry with very little hope of any rain over the next week. Hurricane Sally, poised to move inland on Wednesday, will sling a little more moisture into parts of the area by Wednesday afternoon. This will lead to only a few spotty showers south of a Harrison, AR, to Eminence, MO, line. This is likely our only chance for rain in the area over the next week.

Today looks a bit cloudier along and south of the interstate courtesy of Sally’s moisture, with mostly sunny skies to the north. The smoke has thinned out today compared to previous days, but there will still likely be a bit of a smoky haze. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s again.

A cold front will sweep south through the area on Thursday. It will come with a band of cloud cover that will thin out during the afternoon. Temperatures should be a little cooler with highs near 80°.

The pattern that follows is about as nice as you can hope for. Skies will be bright, humidity levels will be low, and temperatures will be comfortable. The coolest morning lows of the season so far are expected with readings in the upper 40s to low 50s over the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will start edging higher by early next week, but will still remain comfortable. A cold front moving through around the middle of next week may offer up a chance for some rain with more mild weather to follow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

59°F Few Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Some passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 60°

Thursday

80° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 54°

Friday

78° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 78° 53°

Saturday

78° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 78° 52°

Sunday

79° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 79° 54°

Monday

80° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 80° 55°

Tuesday

82° / 56°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 82° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
62°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
67°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
72°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
63°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
62°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
61°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
59°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now