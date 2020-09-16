Wednesday, September 16 Evening Forecast

No rain, but plenty of nice weather well into next week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

A cold front will move through around sunrise with some cloud cover developing behind the front. Mostly cloudy skies during the morning with give way to mostly sunny skies by early afternoon over Southwest Missouri with partly cloudy skies lingering to the east and south. Temperatures look a little more mild with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°.

A bright and mild pattern will follow through the weekend into early next week. Skies will generally be clear with cool overnight lows and mild afternoon highs. Some chilly morning lows are expected, especially Saturday through Monday. Readings will likely dip into the upper 40s east to low 50s west.

High pressure positioned in the Northeast will continue to feed dry, mild air into the area on east to southeast winds into next week. Temperatures will slowly edge higher with highs back in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. There may be enough low level moisture for some fair weather clouds to bubble up Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances don’t look good with little or no rain into the last week of the month.

Clear

Springfield

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 60°

Thursday

79° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 54°

Friday

77° / 51°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 77° 51°

Saturday

78° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 78° 50°

Sunday

79° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 79° 51°

Monday

80° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 80° 55°

Tuesday

82° / 56°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 82° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
63°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
62°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
61°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
59°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

60°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
60°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
62°

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

70°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
74°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
71°

