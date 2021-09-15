Wednesday, September 15 Morning Forecast

The cold front that we’ve been tracking over the last 24 hours is continuing to move through the Ozarks this AM. The rain will stick around as a result, at least through the first half of the day. On and off storms look to linger through about lunchtime or so before this disturbance clears the area. With all of the cloud cover and the chance for rain, temps are going to be cooler on Wednesday, likely topping out in the lower 80s. We will see some sunshine taking over for the afternoon as high pressure begins to build back in. As this high takes over, more sunshine arrives tomorrow. We’ll see lots of it for our Thursday with temps back into the middle and upper 80s. A ridge to the west shifts our way a bit and that brings the heat back this weekend. Mainly sunny conditions are in store for the Ozarks with highs well above average for mid-September. Afternoon readings may be back in the upper 80s and lower 90s as early as Saturday and it looks to continue into early next week. This ridge of high pressure holds through at least Monday with lots of sunshine in store. Rain chances are looking slim to none too so the drought conditions will need to be monitored. A few showers will be possible Monday as some moisture shifts northward but it’s looking widely scattered at best. A better chance of showers and storms arrives with a cold front late Tuesday into the middle of next week. This boundary doesn’t only bring storms but also a solid cool-down. It’s looking like we’ll have another Fall-Like teaser by late next week. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer