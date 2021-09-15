Wednesday, September 15 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 63°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 85° 65°

Friday

86° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 66°

Saturday

88° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 67°

Sunday

89° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 68°

Monday

88° / 68°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 88° 68°

Tuesday

88° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 63°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
67°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
8%
80°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

75°

8 PM
Clear
1%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

10 PM
Clear
3%
72°

71°

11 PM
Clear
4%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
5%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
6%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
6%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
7%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
7%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
7%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
65°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
65°

The cold front that we’ve been tracking over the last 24 hours is continuing to move through the Ozarks this AM. The rain will stick around as a result, at least through the first half of the day. On and off storms look to linger through about lunchtime or so before this disturbance clears the area. With all of the cloud cover and the chance for rain, temps are going to be cooler on Wednesday, likely topping out in the lower 80s. We will see some sunshine taking over for the afternoon as high pressure begins to build back in. As this high takes over, more sunshine arrives tomorrow. We’ll see lots of it for our Thursday with temps back into the middle and upper 80s. A ridge to the west shifts our way a bit and that brings the heat back this weekend. Mainly sunny conditions are in store for the Ozarks with highs well above average for mid-September. Afternoon readings may be back in the upper 80s and lower 90s as early as Saturday and it looks to continue into early next week. This ridge of high pressure holds through at least Monday with lots of sunshine in store. Rain chances are looking slim to none too so the drought conditions will need to be monitored. A few showers will be possible Monday as some moisture shifts northward but it’s looking widely scattered at best. A better chance of showers and storms arrives with a cold front late Tuesday into the middle of next week. This boundary doesn’t only bring storms but also a solid cool-down. It’s looking like we’ll have another Fall-Like teaser by late next week. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Decreasing clouds. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Decreasing clouds. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

