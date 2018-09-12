Wednesday, September 12 Morning Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Another beautiful day today! ---

High pressure continues to sit just to our northeast, bringing in mild, dry air into the Ozarks.

A few spots near river valleys could have light, patchy fog this morning. Otherwise expect sunshine this morning, a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs will be similar to yesterday, in the upper 70's/ lower 80's. High 81 degrees in Springfield.

Another comfortable night tonight, lows in the lower 60's.

Tomorrow we'll have south wind push temperatures a little warmer. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to middle 80's.

We'll continue to gradually warm on Friday with highs popping into the upper 80's with a stickier humidity.

By the weekend, we could tap into some Gulf moisture from the south. That would bring a small chance for an isolated shower, most of us stay dry. Temperatures stay warm through the weekend with highs in the middle and upper 80's. The weather stays quiet through early next week.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: A strong category 4 hurricane is headed for the Carolina coast by Thursday night into Friday morning. Landfall will bring hurricane force winds and storm surge in excess of 9 feet. Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect.

After landfall, Florence will stall, stuck with blocking highs on all sides with nowhere to go. As it stalls, it will bring catastrophic, life-threatening heavy rain with totals in excess of 20"! Widespread totals 1 to 2 FEET are possible in the MidAtlantic, with locally higher amounts approaching 30".