Wednesday, September 12 Midday Forecast

Another beautiful day as our quiet stretch of weather continues ---

High pressure continues to sit just to our northeast, bringing in mild, dry air into the Ozarks.

Expect sunshine this midday, a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs will be similar to yesterday, in the upper 70's/ lower 80's. High 81 degrees in Springfield.

WEDNESDAY: Another beautiful day ahead! Crisp & sunny at the bus stop this morning. Pleasant upper 70's, lower 80's this afternoon with a few clouds. High: 81°, Average: 82°, Enjoy! #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/mr5bxyaTfJ — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 12, 2018

Another comfortable night tonight, lows in the lower 60's.

Tomorrow we'll have south wind push temperatures a little warmer. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to middle 80's.

We'll continue to gradually warm on Friday with highs popping into the upper 80's with a stickier humidity.

By the weekend, we could tap into some Gulf moisture from the south. That would bring a small chance for an isolated shower, most of us stay dry. Temperatures stay warm through the weekend with highs in the middle and upper 80's. The weather stays quiet through early next week.

CAT 4 #Florence sustained winds 130mph, #Carolina landfall by Fri then CRAWLING-->catastrophic rain



IMPACTS: Dangerous storm surge exceeds 9 ft in spots. Stalled storm leads to life-threatening, flooding rain 1-2 FEET (isolated 40"+). Destructive surf, hurricane winds #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/EKS491CCdn — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 12, 2018

HURRICANE FLORENCE: A strong category 4 hurricane is headed for the Carolina coast by Thursday night into Friday morning. Landfall will bring hurricane force winds and storm surge in excess of 9 feet. Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect.

After landfall, Florence will stall, stuck with blocking highs on all sides with nowhere to go. As it stalls, it will bring catastrophic, life-threatening heavy rain with totals in excess of 20"! Widespread totals 1 to 2 FEET are possible in the MidAtlantic, with locally higher amounts approaching 40".