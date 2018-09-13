Wednesday, September 12 Overnight Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

It's been a gorgeous stretch of weather the past several days. It's a pattern that's come with open window weather at night and afternoon temperatures that have remained mild thanks to cloud cover. There's really no change to the pattern in sight, but temperatures will climb a little higher.

For tonight, we'll find starry skies and overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday looks like another repeat, but afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. This will continue into Friday with lows and highs a little more like late summer than early fall.

Another push of milder air will edge in from the east Saturday. This will keep the area locked in a comfortably warm pattern with lows in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-80s through the weekend.

Winds will become a bit more southwesterly early next week with warmer air edging in from the southwest. Afternoon highs will try to climb into the upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will stall just north of the Ozarks Tuesday afternoon, lifting back to the north by Thursday. Rain chances will remain low through the entire period with the best chance for a few afternoon showers coming Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

There's no sign of any major cool downs in the longer range. Closer to the end of the month, more of a trough will develop across the Eastern U.S. and this should open the door to some cooler weather.