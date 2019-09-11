Wednesday, September 11 Morning Forecast

Heat continues today, shower chances return —

After yet another hot, humid, and 90° day Tuesday, we will once again see 90’s through the afternoon with mostly sunny skies today. An isolated shower or two is possible in the afternoon with those falling apart by sunset. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

The heat continues for Thursday with temperatures in the lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will push through late Thursday into Friday morning. A few rumbles of thunder, an isolated severe storm or two are possible, especially north and west of I-44. If any storms become strong to severe, large hail and damaging winds would be the primary threats. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday, we will start the day with showers and mostly cloudy skies. A few clouds will stick around for the afternoon and finally a break from the heat with temperatures topping off in the lower and middle 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

For this weekend, we’ll start off with a few clouds Saturday with an isolated shower chance as our front retreats back to the north during the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s. Sunday the heat returns with temperatures back up in the lower 90’s and mostly sunny skies. Both nights we will see temperatures drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

In terms of the tropics, there is a chance for some tropical trouble in the Gulf. This has the potential to move north during the beginning of next week which in turn could bring some clouds and shower chances to the Ozarks Tuesday and Wednesday, something we will continue to update you on.