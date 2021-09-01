Wednesday, September 1 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 64°

Thursday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 66°

Friday

86° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 69°

Saturday

83° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 63°

Sunday

87° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 64°

Monday

91° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 63°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 87° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
72°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
80°

77°

8 PM
Clear
2%
77°

75°

9 PM
Clear
3%
75°

73°

10 PM
Clear
3%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
4%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
4%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
4%
70°

69°

2 AM
Clear
5%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
5%
68°

66°

4 AM
Clear
5%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
5%
65°

65°

6 AM
Clear
5%
65°

64°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
66°

As Ida continues to move eastward and a front sags southward, dry air will be taking over. Northeasterly flow is taking over at the surface and higher upstairs in the atmosphere which will allow a less humid feel to arrive in the Ozarks. A lingering shower or storm is possible today as this front remains close to the KOLR 10 Viewing Area but many will stay dry. It’ll be noticeably less humid as we progress into the latter half of our workweek as temps remain near normal for this time of the year. Highs today will be right around average for this time of year, rising back into the middle and upper 80s. Some spots to the north of Springfield will be in the lower 80s. We’ll awaken to lows in the low to mid-60s tomorrow which will feel better as it won’t be as muggy. Highs then spike on Friday ahead of our next cold front approaches. Depending on where you live, readings could be in the 90s Friday afternoon, especially in spots across Northern Arkansas. The farther north you live in the Ozarks, the sooner the rain arrives, and the cooler your highs will be. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the mid-80s in the metro as we end the workweek. It’s all timing with the front though and if it locks up, temperatures could be hotter in Springfield. This cold front slides through the Ozarks Friday afternoon into Saturday which is going to bring us our next substantial chance of showers and storms. Moisture will likely linger into Saturday with highs cooler for the first half of the weekend. Temps look will be back into the low to mid-80s Saturday afternoon. High pressure takes over by Sunday and this brings the return of the sun. The pleasant conditions hold for the remainder of our Labor Day weekend with highs surging back into 90s Monday. Another cold front moves our way by Tuesday and this one looks to bring a few showers to the area as well as a solid cool-down by the middle of next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

