Wednesday, September 1 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 65°

Thursday

86° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 67°

Friday

89° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 69°

Saturday

85° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 65°

Sunday

84° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 63°

Monday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 66°

Tuesday

88° / 63°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 88° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 PM
Clear
1%
75°

74°

9 PM
Clear
2%
74°

72°

10 PM
Clear
2%
72°

72°

11 PM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
2%
71°

71°

1 AM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
3%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
5%
69°

68°

4 AM
Clear
5%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
5%
67°

67°

6 AM
Clear
5%
67°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
66°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
68°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
71°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

We’ve turned the page on the calendar and it came with a bit of a temperature difference over prior days. Highs on Wednesday were in the low to mid-80s across much of the area in the wake of a cold front that pushed southwest across the area.

The drier air moving in behind the front will set the stage for a comfy cool night, especially east of Hwy. 65 where temperatures will slip into the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will be warmer to the west with lows in the mid-60s in and around Springfield.

Thursday will be warm and dry. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s west for highs to low to mid-80s to the east. Skies will be partly sunny to the west and mostly sunny east but there will be a bit of a smoky haze.

The holiday weekend arrives on Friday and it will come with a cold front that will deliver some rain across the area. The risk for showers and thunderstorms will increase from northwest to southeast Friday as the remnants of a storm complex influence areas north of Hwy. 60. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the way up Friday as winds become southwest to west.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night across Central Missouri, dropping south through much of the remainder of the area Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will shift south by Sunday with showers remaining possible south of the state line with dry weather to the north.

Labor Day will come with a comfy cool morning and bright and warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A trough across the Eastern U.S. will persist through much of next week. This will send another cold front across the area Tuesday. Temperatures will be warm ahead of the front Tuesday, rain chances are questionable with the front looking moisture starved. Mild and dry weather will follow for Wednesday and likely stick around through the rest of the week.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

79°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

84°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

83°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

78°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

West Plains

82°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

