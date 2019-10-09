Wednesday, October 9 Morning Forecast

Quiet Day, Storm Chances Thursday —

Another nice fall day is on tap today. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with mostly cloudy skies. We could see a shower or two but most of the rain won’t make it to the ground. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Thursday, we will start off with dry conditions and a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. A front will move through Thursday evening into Friday. This potent, strong front will bring in the chance for some severe weather, mainly west of Highway 65. Damaging winds, hail up to the size of golf balls, excessive rain, and flash flooding, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out with this front. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s!

Lingering showers will continue into Friday. Behind the cold front will be just that, cold. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 40’s but will drop through the day into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and overnight lows in the middle 30’s. Patchy frost will be possible, so if you have sensitive plants, you might want to cover them up or bring them inside.

Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will gradually warm back into the 60’s and 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will stay chilly, in the lower ot middle 40’s.

Monday to start your workweek, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with a few clouds ahead of our next rainmaker. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Our next chance at showers and storms will come Tuesday.