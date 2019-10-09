Wednesday, October 9 Morning Forecast

Quiet Day, Storm Chances Thursday —

Another nice fall day is on tap today. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with mostly cloudy skies. We could see a shower or two but most of the rain won’t make it to the ground. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Thursday, we will start off with dry conditions and a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. A front will move through Thursday evening into Friday. This potent, strong front will bring in the chance for some severe weather, mainly west of Highway 65. Damaging winds, hail up to the size of golf balls, excessive rain, and flash flooding, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out with this front. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s!

Lingering showers will continue into Friday. Behind the cold front will be just that, cold. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 40’s but will drop through the day into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and overnight lows in the middle 30’s. Patchy frost will be possible, so if you have sensitive plants, you might want to cover them up or bring them inside.

Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will gradually warm back into the 60’s and 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will stay chilly, in the lower ot middle 40’s.

Monday to start your workweek, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with a few clouds ahead of our next rainmaker. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Our next chance at showers and storms will come Tuesday.

Clear

Springfield

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

73° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 73° 62°

Thursday

80° / 39°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 80° 39°

Friday

49° / 35°
Light rain early
Light rain early 60% 49° 35°

Saturday

59° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 41°

Sunday

70° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 45°

Monday

75° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 75° 54°

Tuesday

69° / 43°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 69° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

59°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

4 AM
Light Rain
60%
64°