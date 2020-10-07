Wednesday, October 7 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning warmer with temperatures in the middle and upper 50’s. We will be warmer again today with temperatures topping off in the middle and upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine!

Today, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 50’s with a few clouds but mostly starry skies otherwise.

Thursday will be sunny and warm again with temperatures in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Our attention then turns to the tropics. Hurricane Delta is churning away as a major hurricane. This is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast sometime Friday. This could sling a bit more cloud coverage Friday especially south and east, maybe a shower or two, but very light and scattered in nature. Otherwise Friday temperatures will be in the lower 80’s with a sunny skies.

Saturday, as Delta tracks north, a few clouds and maybe a few showers will be in the southeast Ozarks. There is still so much uncertainty in the track of Delta. A small shift in track could mean big difference in our weather here locally. As of right now, Saturday looks sunny with temperatures in the lower 80’s.

Sunday, same story, a few clouds with temperatures in the lower 80’s and maybe some showers to our south and east, pending Delta’s track.

Delta will move out and another front will move in Monday. The timing of this front is key as we could see rain but we could also see nothing. So for now, I have a chance of showers in the forecast, this will be updated as time gets closer.

