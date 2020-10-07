Wednesday, October 7 Evening Forecast

It’s October but there was certainly a feel of late summer out there. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon warmed into the mid to upper 80s with more warm weather through the weekend. The heat will ease a bit though as we see some additional cloud cover move in to wrap up the week and head into the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find mainly clear skies with temperatures settling into the upper 50s. Winds look very light and there could be some patchy fog by morning.

Thursday will start mostly sunny but clouds will be a bit more widespread with partly cloudy skies expected south of the interstate. This will result in a range in afternoon highs from the mid to upper 80s northwest to low 80s southeast.





Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and possibly mostly cloudy to the southeast as low-level moisture increases from the south. An upper-level storm moving in from the west might be able to squeeze out a few isolated showers Friday afternoon east of Hwy. 65 and south of I-44 too. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s northwest to upper 70s southeast.

More of the same is expected Saturday as the remnants of Delta pass by to the southeast. Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance for showers across areas south of a Harrison to Salem, MO, line. Temperatures will be warm again with highs in the mid 80s northwest to upper 70s southeast.





The remnants of Delta will be moving away by Sunday with drier air working back in from the west. This will open the door to more sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the 80s.

We’ll then turn our attention to a developing storm by Monday. It’s still uncertain how quickly a front will move through on Monday. If it’s slower it will be warmer with a chance for storms. If it’s faster, little to no rain is expected and temperatures will be milder. Right now, it looks like it may be slow enough for temperatures to warm into the 80s east of Hwy. 65 where there will also be a low chance for showers and thunderstorms. We’ll have to keep an eye on storm potential too. Wind energy with the storm system would favor a risk for stronger storms if they develop.

Temperatures will cool off behind the front. Temperatures will be mild Tuesday and Wednesday with no rain expected. The pattern looks to cool off further late next week.