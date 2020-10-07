Wednesday, October 7 Evening Forecast

It’s October but there was certainly a feel of late summer out there. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon warmed into the mid to upper 80s with more warm weather through the weekend. The heat will ease a bit though as we see some additional cloud cover move in to wrap up the week and head into the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find mainly clear skies with temperatures settling into the upper 50s. Winds look very light and there could be some patchy fog by morning.

Thursday will start mostly sunny but clouds will be a bit more widespread with partly cloudy skies expected south of the interstate. This will result in a range in afternoon highs from the mid to upper 80s northwest to low 80s southeast.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and possibly mostly cloudy to the southeast as low-level moisture increases from the south. An upper-level storm moving in from the west might be able to squeeze out a few isolated showers Friday afternoon east of Hwy. 65 and south of I-44 too. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s northwest to upper 70s southeast.

More of the same is expected Saturday as the remnants of Delta pass by to the southeast. Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance for showers across areas south of a Harrison to Salem, MO, line. Temperatures will be warm again with highs in the mid 80s northwest to upper 70s southeast.

The remnants of Delta will be moving away by Sunday with drier air working back in from the west. This will open the door to more sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the 80s.

We’ll then turn our attention to a developing storm by Monday. It’s still uncertain how quickly a front will move through on Monday. If it’s slower it will be warmer with a chance for storms. If it’s faster, little to no rain is expected and temperatures will be milder. Right now, it looks like it may be slow enough for temperatures to warm into the 80s east of Hwy. 65 where there will also be a low chance for showers and thunderstorms. We’ll have to keep an eye on storm potential too. Wind energy with the storm system would favor a risk for stronger storms if they develop.

Temperatures will cool off behind the front. Temperatures will be mild Tuesday and Wednesday with no rain expected. The pattern looks to cool off further late next week.

Clear

Springfield

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

81°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

79°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

80°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 58°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 87° 58°

Thursday

85° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 85° 58°

Friday

81° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 81° 60°

Saturday

82° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 82° 59°

Sunday

84° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 62°

Monday

81° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 49°

Tuesday

73° / 47°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 73° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 PM
Clear
0%
80°

74°

8 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

12 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

1 AM
Clear
10%
64°

62°

2 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

60°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

66°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

