Wednesday, October 6 Morning Forecast

A storm system will be impacting the region today and it’s going to bring quite an unsettled day. Wetter weather is on tap through the day with on and off showers throughout the day. Don’t forget the umbrella and the rain jacket today. This moisture is coming from a cut-off low that has shifted back to the west and will really be parked on top of us today. We won’t see much sunshine at all as a result of the rain throughout the day. The clouds and moisture knock our temps back a bit too with highs right around 70°. A few showers will likely linger Tuesday night into Thursday as this low finally gets kicked off to the east. Sunshine and drier conditions return on Thursday with highs rebounding into the mid and upper 70s. A warming trend develops as we close down the workweek as high pressure builds back in. This ridge will hold strong into the weekend and with that, afternoon readings soar back close to 90° by Saturday. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine as this high holds throughout the weekend with temps staying well above average on Sunday, in the upper 80s. Another cold front moves our way by late Sunday and this one is going to bring the chance for a few showers and storms. The boundary won’t only bring the chance for rain but also a cool-down with highs back in the mid-70s on Monday. The chance of showers and storms continues into early next week as this area of low pressure works through the Upper Mid-west. This disturbance clears by Monday night with Tuesday looking drier and milder with high around the 80° mark.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer