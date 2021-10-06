Wednesday, October 6 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

66° / 59°
Showers
Showers 60% 66° 59°

Thursday

75° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 59°

Friday

84° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 65°

Saturday

88° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 65°

Sunday

86° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 64°

Monday

76° / 57°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 76° 57°

Tuesday

80° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 80° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
61°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
61°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
60°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
60°

62°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
64°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
71°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
74°

74°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
69°

66°

8 PM
Clear
5%
66°

64°

9 PM
Clear
6%
64°

Wednesday came with our first true fall rainstorm. The rain set in during the morning in Springfield and didn’t really let up until mid-afternoon. A general half an inch to an inch fell across town. There was a sharp cutoff though, with areas west of Hwy. 65 seeing much lighter amounts. The rain came with our coolest afternoon highs since early June too, only topping out in the low to mid-60s.

Much warmer weather is on the way with near record highs on Saturday.

For tonight, we’ll find showers fading early this evening. A spotty shower or two will remain possible throughout the night, but most areas will be dry. Clouds will fill back in with cloudy skies and patchy fog by morning as temperatures stall around 60°.

The morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon. A few showers are possible, but they’ll be on the way out as the storm begins to pull away. The afternoon sun will warm temperatures back into the 70s across the area.

A taste of summer works back in Friday. We’ll start the day with cloudier skies as a warm front takes shape and pushes across the area. There’s even a risk for an isolated shower Friday morning. By afternoon, clouds are thinning out from west to east with winds becoming more southerly. Warmer air will flow into the area with afternoon highs in the 80s.

Sunshine on Saturday will come with some high cloudiness and gusty southwest winds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with a few spots touching 90°. Record highs will be challenged in West Plains and Vichy as well.

The warm pattern will hang on through Sunday along with quiet conditions and lots of sunshine. By Sunday night a fall storm will be developing to the west. This storm will bring a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area late Sunday night into Monday. The timing isn’t ideal for severe weather but the risk is on the table and could increase if the storm is faster or slower.

Temperatures should be a little milder on Sunday, but above normal. That theme will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back up near 80°. There may be a risk for showers Tuesday as a warm front sets up to the south. The risk for storms will increase once again late Wednesday into Thursday as yet another storm sweeps into the middle of the country. Quieter and milder weather should return by the end of next week.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a couple showers lingering. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
59°F Partly cloudy with a couple showers lingering. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Branson

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Showers in the Vicinity

Harrison

62°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
58°F Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Rolla

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
59°F Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

West Plains

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

