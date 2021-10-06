Wednesday, October 6 Evening Forecast

Wednesday came with our first true fall rainstorm. The rain set in during the morning in Springfield and didn’t really let up until mid-afternoon. A general half an inch to an inch fell across town. There was a sharp cutoff though, with areas west of Hwy. 65 seeing much lighter amounts. The rain came with our coolest afternoon highs since early June too, only topping out in the low to mid-60s.

Much warmer weather is on the way with near record highs on Saturday.

For tonight, we’ll find showers fading early this evening. A spotty shower or two will remain possible throughout the night, but most areas will be dry. Clouds will fill back in with cloudy skies and patchy fog by morning as temperatures stall around 60°.

The morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon. A few showers are possible, but they’ll be on the way out as the storm begins to pull away. The afternoon sun will warm temperatures back into the 70s across the area.

A taste of summer works back in Friday. We’ll start the day with cloudier skies as a warm front takes shape and pushes across the area. There’s even a risk for an isolated shower Friday morning. By afternoon, clouds are thinning out from west to east with winds becoming more southerly. Warmer air will flow into the area with afternoon highs in the 80s.

Sunshine on Saturday will come with some high cloudiness and gusty southwest winds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with a few spots touching 90°. Record highs will be challenged in West Plains and Vichy as well.

The warm pattern will hang on through Sunday along with quiet conditions and lots of sunshine. By Sunday night a fall storm will be developing to the west. This storm will bring a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area late Sunday night into Monday. The timing isn’t ideal for severe weather but the risk is on the table and could increase if the storm is faster or slower.

Temperatures should be a little milder on Sunday, but above normal. That theme will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back up near 80°. There may be a risk for showers Tuesday as a warm front sets up to the south. The risk for storms will increase once again late Wednesday into Thursday as yet another storm sweeps into the middle of the country. Quieter and milder weather should return by the end of next week.