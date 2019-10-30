Wednesday, October 30 Morning Forecast

Winter makes its first appearance tonight!

This morning we’re starting out cold and wet. Our big upper-level low-pressure center is parked to the northwest, fueling a firehose of showers from southwest to northeast this morning.

Rain is widespread, you’ll need umbrellas at the bus stop, windshield wipers on the roads.

Showers could break apart by midday, but a cold rain lingers this afternoon. Clouds and north winds keep temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Much colder air starts to arrive from the northwest by the late afternoon. We could start to see rain transition to a wintry mix as early as 5 PM to the northwest. Rain to mix transition will make it to Springfield by this evening.

As temperatures continue to tumble, mix transitions to a light snow overnight tonight with a few flurries possible tomorrow morning.

Snow/ ice accumulations will be light and mainly on elevated surfaces. Expect a dusting/ glaze on grass, trees, elevated surfaces. Up to 1″ of snow is possible in central Missouri. With road temperatures still above freezing, roads should be ok — hence no winter alerts are in effect.

It will also be blustery by tomorrow morning, get the hats, gloves, and scarves out tonight! By tomorrow morning 20’s will feel like teens on northwest winds sustained at 10-20 mph. The kids will need to be bundled at the bus stop!

Clouds clear as our storm exits Thursday afternoon. Expect sunshine and settling cold for Halloween. I’m forecasting a high of 39 degrees which would tie the record cold high for the date from 1993.

TRICK-OR-TREAT: Winds should start to die down, skies will be clear, but it will be COLD! Temperatures in the 30’s means kids need to bundle under their costumes!

A hard freeze is expected by Friday morning with lows in the middle 20’s – protect your pipes, plants, and pets! Cool sunshine hangs around Friday with highs in the 50’s. Another cold shot takes us back into the upper 40’s with sunshine on Saturday. We’ll stay sunny, cool, and quiet through early next week.