Wednesday, October 30 Morning Forecast

Rain changes to a mix tonight, snow flurries and cold wind chills by tomorrow morning

Winter makes its first appearance tonight!

This morning we’re starting out cold and wet. Our big upper-level low-pressure center is parked to the northwest, fueling a firehose of showers from southwest to northeast this morning.

Rain is widespread, you’ll need umbrellas at the bus stop, windshield wipers on the roads.

Showers could break apart by midday, but a cold rain lingers this afternoon. Clouds and north winds keep temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Much colder air starts to arrive from the northwest by the late afternoon. We could start to see rain transition to a wintry mix as early as 5 PM to the northwest. Rain to mix transition will make it to Springfield by this evening.

As temperatures continue to tumble, mix transitions to a light snow overnight tonight with a few flurries possible tomorrow morning.

Snow/ ice accumulations will be light and mainly on elevated surfaces. Expect a dusting/ glaze on grass, trees, elevated surfaces. Up to 1″ of snow is possible in central Missouri. With road temperatures still above freezing, roads should be ok — hence no winter alerts are in effect.

It will also be blustery by tomorrow morning, get the hats, gloves, and scarves out tonight! By tomorrow morning 20’s will feel like teens on northwest winds sustained at 10-20 mph. The kids will need to be bundled at the bus stop!

Clouds clear as our storm exits Thursday afternoon. Expect sunshine and settling cold for Halloween. I’m forecasting a high of 39 degrees which would tie the record cold high for the date from 1993.

TRICK-OR-TREAT: Winds should start to die down, skies will be clear, but it will be COLD! Temperatures in the 30’s means kids need to bundle under their costumes!

A hard freeze is expected by Friday morning with lows in the middle 20’s – protect your pipes, plants, and pets! Cool sunshine hangs around Friday with highs in the 50’s. Another cold shot takes us back into the upper 40’s with sunshine on Saturday. We’ll stay sunny, cool, and quiet through early next week.

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

37°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
15 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
28°F Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

37°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then remaining overcast overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
29°F Rain and snow showers this evening. Then remaining overcast overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

39°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
27°F Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

41° / 28°
Showers possible
Showers possible 100% 41° 28°

Thursday

39° / 26°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 39° 26°

Friday

53° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 53° 30°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 49° 28°

Sunday

57° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 57° 39°

Monday

62° / 44°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 62° 44°

Tuesday

51° / 40°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 51° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

6 AM
Rain
80%
40°

36°

7 AM
Rain
80%
36°

39°

8 AM
Rain
70%
39°

39°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
39°

39°

10 AM
Showers
60%
39°

39°

11 AM
Light Rain
70%
39°

39°

12 PM
Light Rain
60%
39°

39°

1 PM
Light Rain
60%
39°

40°

2 PM
Light Rain
70%
40°

40°

3 PM
Light Rain
80%
40°

41°

4 PM
Light Rain
80%
41°

41°

5 PM
Light Rain
80%
41°

39°

6 PM
Light Rain
80%
39°

37°

7 PM
Light Rain
80%
37°

36°

8 PM
Light Rain
80%
36°

35°

9 PM
Light Rain
70%
35°

35°

10 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
60%
35°

34°

11 PM
Snow Showers
50%
34°

33°

12 AM
Snow Showers
60%
33°

33°

1 AM
Snow Showers
40%
33°

32°

2 AM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

32°

3 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
32°

30°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

29°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
29°

Trending Stories