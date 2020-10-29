Wednesday, October 28 Overnight Forecast

Another day of cold and wet conditions. We did manage a bit of a break from the rain this morning and temperatures did climb into the upper 40s and low 50s as warmer air spread north into the Ozarks. The rain increased from the south by afternoon with heavy totals across Northern Arkansas. Harrison picked up over 3″ of rain today alone. Springfield picked up over a half an inch, bringing the three day total to just shy of 3″.

The rain will continue through tonight into Thursday morning as the core of the storm finally pushes east across the region. The heavier totals through Thursday will likely be across Southern Missouri near Hwy. 60 where another 1 to 1.5″ is expected. The rain is expected to taper off from the west during the afternoon with slow clearing moving into Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by late afternoon.

Temperatures tonight will hold steady for much of the night, falling by sunrise as winds switch around to a more northerly direction as the storm begins to shift east of the area. Temperatures will slide into the upper 30s and low 40s during the morning and will likely hold fairly steady through the afternoon.

Skies will clear out Thursday night presenting the area with a risk of dense fog by morning. Temperatures will also fall a little below freezing in most areas by Friday morning.

Sunshine returns on Friday with highs near 60°. Even warmer weather follows on Halloween as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Halloween evening looks chilly and quiet with mostly clear skies, fairly light winds, and temperatures falling from the 50s into the upper 40s.

Colder weather will follow the front on Sunday with temperatures only warming into the 50s under mostly sunny skies. A freeze follows for Monday morning with lows in the 20s.

A warming trend will get underway by Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the 60s both days. Highs in the 70s are possible as we wrap up next week.