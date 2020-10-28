Wednesday, October 28 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning dry with cold temperatures in the 30’s under mostly cloudy skies. The rain won’t hold off long as more showers and storms will move in this afternoon. Heavy pockets of rain will be possible at times.

A Flood Watch has been issued for counties along and south of the interstate from 1 PM this afternoon until 7 PM Thursday evening. Heavy pockets of rain will be possible and times and flooding will be a concern especially near rivers, creeks, and low water crossings. As always, turn around don’t drown.

Today, temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Showers will be likely by about lunchtime and on. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 40’s with showers.

Thursday will be cold again with falling temperatures throughout the day as the core of our storm finally moves out of here. Rain will taper off during the afternoon. We will start off our day with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s and that will gradually drop off.

Rain totals through Thursday afternoon will range from near an inch north of Hwy. 54 to 2 to 3″ along and south of I-44. A few spots could see over 3″ of rainfall. This will result in flooding of creeks and creek bottoms and other low lying areas.

Some patchy to dense fog will be possible Friday morning. You can expect a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50’s for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the 30’s.

Saturday looks warm with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine.

A quiet cold front will move in bringing cooler conditions for Sunday but no rain chances. Temperatures will top off in the 50’s.

The start of next week looks sunny and quiet.

Overcast

Springfield

38°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

39°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
45°F Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

41°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
45°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

40°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
40°F Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

40°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
46°F Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

53° / 45°
Rain
Rain 20% 53° 45°

Thursday

45° / 31°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 50% 45° 31°

Friday

60° / 39°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 60° 39°

Saturday

65° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 65° 36°

Sunday

53° / 31°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 53° 31°

Monday

60° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 39°

Tuesday

66° / 43°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 66° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
39°

39°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
39°

41°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
41°

42°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
42°

47°

11 AM
Few Showers
32%
47°

47°

12 PM
Showers
38%
47°

50°

1 PM
Rain
71%
50°

51°

2 PM
Rain
81%
51°

53°

3 PM
Rain
84%
53°

53°

4 PM
Rain
89%
53°

53°

5 PM
Rain
90%
53°

52°

6 PM
Rain
97%
52°

51°

7 PM
Rain
96%
51°

49°

8 PM
Rain
91%
49°

49°

9 PM
Rain
98%
49°

47°

10 PM
Rain
100%
47°

47°

11 PM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

12 AM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

1 AM
Rain
90%
47°

46°

2 AM
Rain
80%
46°

45°

3 AM
Rain
80%
45°

45°

4 AM
Rain
90%
45°

44°

5 AM
Rain
90%
44°

44°

6 AM
Rain
100%
44°

