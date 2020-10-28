Wednesday, October 28 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning dry with cold temperatures in the 30’s under mostly cloudy skies. The rain won’t hold off long as more showers and storms will move in this afternoon. Heavy pockets of rain will be possible at times.

A Flood Watch has been issued for counties along and south of the interstate from 1 PM this afternoon until 7 PM Thursday evening. Heavy pockets of rain will be possible and times and flooding will be a concern especially near rivers, creeks, and low water crossings. As always, turn around don’t drown.







Today, temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Showers will be likely by about lunchtime and on. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 40’s with showers.

Thursday will be cold again with falling temperatures throughout the day as the core of our storm finally moves out of here. Rain will taper off during the afternoon. We will start off our day with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s and that will gradually drop off.

Rain totals through Thursday afternoon will range from near an inch north of Hwy. 54 to 2 to 3″ along and south of I-44. A few spots could see over 3″ of rainfall. This will result in flooding of creeks and creek bottoms and other low lying areas.

Some patchy to dense fog will be possible Friday morning. You can expect a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50’s for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the 30’s.

Saturday looks warm with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine.

A quiet cold front will move in bringing cooler conditions for Sunday but no rain chances. Temperatures will top off in the 50’s.

The start of next week looks sunny and quiet.