Wednesday, October 28 Evening Forecast

Showers have moved in and have dropped some good rain totals in northern Arkansas already. The flood watch continues into Thursday evening, at 7 PM.

Overnight tonight showers will continue with temperatures staying in the 40’s and 50’s.

The core of the storm will pass south of the Ozarks Thursday putting the area in a position favorable for one final round of steady rain during the day. The rain will taper off by late afternoon with clouds hanging around into the evening hours. Temperatures on Thursday will slowly fall during the morning back into the upper 30s and low 40s and then hold fairly steady through the afternoon.

Rain totals through Thursday afternoon will range from near an inch north of Hwy. 54 to 2 to 3″ along and south of I-44. A few spots could see over 3″ of rainfall. This will result in flooding of creeks and creek bottoms and other low lying areas.

Clouds will clear out Thursday night and this will open the door to some fog by morning along with temperatures near freezing.

Early fog will give way to a sunny Friday with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Halloween Day looks even warmer. We’ll be positioned ahead of a cold front with winds picking up out of the southwest. Mostly sunny skies and southwest winds will help push temperatures into the mid-60s for highs. Temperatures during the evening will fall back through the 50s into the upper 40s by mid-evening Saturday night. Winds will be fairly light out of the southwest. All in all, more of a treat than a trick for Halloween.

Sunday looks like it will be a sunny and chilly day with afternoon highs in the 50s.

We’ll start the upcoming week with a light freeze Monday morning. The pattern will be trending more mild Monday into Tuesday with warmer air moving in on southwest winds. Skies will be sunny with afternoon highs warming back into the 60s. Highs in the 70s low possible later in the week.

Overcast

Springfield

49°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

Mainly cloudy and rainy 20% 53° 43°

Thursday

Cloudy, periods of rain 50% 45° 31°

Friday

Sunshine 20% 59° 39°

Saturday

Times of sun and clouds 10% 65° 37°

Sunday

Mainly sunny 10% 53° 30°

Monday

Mainly sunny 0% 60° 39°

Tuesday

Sunshine 0% 65° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 PM
Rain
97%
51°

7 PM
Rain
96%
49°

8 PM
Rain
91%
49°

9 PM
Rain
98%
48°

10 PM
Rain
100%
47°

11 PM
Rain
100%
47°

12 AM
Rain
80%
46°

1 AM
Rain
90%
46°

2 AM
Rain
80%
46°

3 AM
Rain
80%
46°

4 AM
Rain
90%
45°

5 AM
Rain
100%
45°

6 AM
Rain
100%
43°

7 AM
Rain
100%
42°

8 AM
Rain
100%
41°

9 AM
Rain
100%
39°

10 AM
Rain
100%
40°

11 AM
Rain
100%
41°

12 PM
Rain
80%
41°

1 PM
Showers
50%
43°

2 PM
Showers
40%
44°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
44°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
