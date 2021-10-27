Wednesday, October 27 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 60° 50°

Thursday

50° / 45°
Rain
Rain 60% 50° 45°

Friday

50° / 41°
Showers
Showers 50% 50° 41°

Saturday

59° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 40°

Sunday

63° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Monday

52° / 41°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 52° 41°

Tuesday

51° / 39°
Showers
Showers 20% 51° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
57°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
58°

59°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

60°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
60°

60°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

59°

3 PM
Light Rain
68%
59°

58°

4 PM
Rain
82%
58°

58°

5 PM
Rain
73%
58°

57°

6 PM
Rain
72%
57°

56°

7 PM
Rain
90%
56°

55°

8 PM
Rain
97%
55°

55°

9 PM
Rain
99%
55°

54°

10 PM
Rain
92%
54°

54°

11 PM
Rain
81%
54°

54°

12 AM
Showers
53%
54°

53°

1 AM
Showers
57%
53°

53°

2 AM
Light Rain
62%
53°

52°

3 AM
Light Rain
74%
52°

52°

4 AM
Rain
83%
52°

52°

5 AM
Rain
77%
52°

52°

6 AM
Rain
74%
52°

52°

7 AM
Rain
81%
52°

51°

8 AM
Rain
96%
51°

51°

9 AM
Rain
93%
51°

Our next storm system is going to bring widespread showers to the Ozarks so make sure you have the rain gear and umbrella handy throughout the day. It’s looking like rain will continue throughout much of our Wednesday as this area of low pressure passes right through the viewing area. The good news is that we are not expecting severe weather as instability will be lacking. A few storms will still be possible though. Shower chances remain on the higher side of the spectrum Thursday and again on Friday as this area of low pressure slowly but surely moves through the region. As this low starts to move eastward, winds will come back around from the north and this will keep temps well below normal Thursday into Friday. This in combination with the cloud cover and moisture will keep our afternoon readings in the low to mid-50s. We may be able to squeak out a little sunshine Friday but overall, cloudy conditions prevail Wednesday into Friday. This disturbance finally exits late Friday and high pressure will take over in its wake. Sunshine returns as we kick-start our Halloween Weekend with an abundance of it on tap Saturday and Halloween. Highs will be seasonably cool both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Trick-or-Treating weather is looking just spooktacular! Temps will likely be in the mid to upper 50s under mainly clear skies. Another storm system moves in late Monday and it’s looking like it could bring a few showers by nighttime. That cold front looks to bring a solid blast of chilly air and possibly our first widespread frost of the season. Showers will be possible throughout our Tuesday as well with temperatures remaining well below average for this time of the year. Expect highs to be in the realm of the upper 40s and lower 50s under mainly cloudy skies.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with periods of rain. Low 50F. E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Considerable cloudiness with periods of rain. Low 50F. E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

57°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
52°F Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

56°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
50°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

54°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
48°F Rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

54°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
52°F Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100