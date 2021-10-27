Wednesday, October 27 Morning Forecast

Our next storm system is going to bring widespread showers to the Ozarks so make sure you have the rain gear and umbrella handy throughout the day. It’s looking like rain will continue throughout much of our Wednesday as this area of low pressure passes right through the viewing area. The good news is that we are not expecting severe weather as instability will be lacking. A few storms will still be possible though. Shower chances remain on the higher side of the spectrum Thursday and again on Friday as this area of low pressure slowly but surely moves through the region. As this low starts to move eastward, winds will come back around from the north and this will keep temps well below normal Thursday into Friday. This in combination with the cloud cover and moisture will keep our afternoon readings in the low to mid-50s. We may be able to squeak out a little sunshine Friday but overall, cloudy conditions prevail Wednesday into Friday. This disturbance finally exits late Friday and high pressure will take over in its wake. Sunshine returns as we kick-start our Halloween Weekend with an abundance of it on tap Saturday and Halloween. Highs will be seasonably cool both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Trick-or-Treating weather is looking just spooktacular! Temps will likely be in the mid to upper 50s under mainly clear skies. Another storm system moves in late Monday and it’s looking like it could bring a few showers by nighttime. That cold front looks to bring a solid blast of chilly air and possibly our first widespread frost of the season. Showers will be possible throughout our Tuesday as well with temperatures remaining well below average for this time of the year. Expect highs to be in the realm of the upper 40s and lower 50s under mainly cloudy skies.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer