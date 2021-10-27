Wednesday, October 27 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 60° 50°

Thursday

50° / 43°
Rain
Rain 60% 50° 43°

Friday

48° / 42°
Showers
Showers 50% 48° 42°

Saturday

59° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 40°

Sunday

61° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 40°

Monday

53° / 41°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 53° 41°

Tuesday

49° / 39°
Showers
Showers 20% 49° 39°

Hourly Forecast

52°

8 PM
Rain
90%
52°

51°

9 PM
Showers
80%
51°

52°

10 PM
Rain
80%
52°

53°

11 PM
Rain
95%
53°

53°

12 AM
Rain
95%
53°

52°

1 AM
Rain
65%
52°

52°

2 AM
Light Rain
77%
52°

52°

3 AM
Rain
85%
52°

52°

4 AM
Rain
92%
52°

52°

5 AM
Rain
94%
52°

52°

6 AM
Rain
91%
52°

51°

7 AM
Rain
87%
51°

50°

8 AM
Rain
90%
50°

49°

9 AM
Rain
89%
49°

49°

10 AM
Rain
86%
49°

49°

11 AM
Rain
87%
49°

48°

12 PM
Light Rain
85%
48°

48°

1 PM
Rain
88%
48°

47°

2 PM
Light Rain
83%
47°

47°

3 PM
Rain
80%
47°

47°

4 PM
Rain
85%
47°

46°

5 PM
Light Rain/Wind
84%
46°

46°

6 PM
Rain/Wind
82%
46°

46°

7 PM
Rain
77%
46°

Wet weather is settling in for a 3-day stretch. The rain will come with some wind and a feel of early winter.

Tonight, a round of heavier rain will sweep from southwest to northeast across the area this evening. Light rain and drizzle will continue for the remainder of the night. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid-50s.

Thursday will offer up more rain. Light rain and drizzle will keep things soggy throughout the day into the night. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-40s Thursday, holding steady through the overnight hours. Gusty northwest winds will come with the colder temperatures, and this will drive wind chills down into the mid to upper 30s.

Light rain and drizzle will continue into Friday morning, tapering off to sprinkles or drizzle Friday afternoon before ending. Clouds will hang on through Friday night. Temperatures Friday won’t warm much with most areas looking at highs in the upper 40s to around 50°. Winds will be gusty again, keeping wind chills in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Weekend weather is looking brighter and warmer, but it may take some time before the sun can beat back the clouds Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon does look sunnier with clouds clearing out of the Eastern Ozarks by the end of the day. Temperatures will be warmer where sunshine develops first with highs in the low 60s to the west with mid to upper 50s more common to the east.

Halloween Day is shaping up to be the better day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. The cool and quiet pattern will spill into Sunday evening making for a treat of a forecast for trick or treaters.

Gray skies and episodes of showers return to the area next week. A frontal zone will stall south of the area with waves of showers moving along the front Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually get colder with highs in the 50s Monday, falling back into the mid-40s by Wednesday.

The colder air moving in by the middle of the week will also set the stage for the possibility of a widespread frost and freeze later next week.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

52°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with periods of rain. Low 50F. E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Considerable cloudiness with periods of rain. Low 50F. E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Branson

54°F Rain Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
52°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Harrison

53°F Rain Feels like 49°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
51°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Rolla

55°F Rain Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
48°F Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Showers in the Vicinity

West Plains

52°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 47°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
50°F Periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

