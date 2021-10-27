Wednesday, October 27 Evening Forecast

Wet weather is settling in for a 3-day stretch. The rain will come with some wind and a feel of early winter.

Tonight, a round of heavier rain will sweep from southwest to northeast across the area this evening. Light rain and drizzle will continue for the remainder of the night. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid-50s.

Thursday will offer up more rain. Light rain and drizzle will keep things soggy throughout the day into the night. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-40s Thursday, holding steady through the overnight hours. Gusty northwest winds will come with the colder temperatures, and this will drive wind chills down into the mid to upper 30s.

Light rain and drizzle will continue into Friday morning, tapering off to sprinkles or drizzle Friday afternoon before ending. Clouds will hang on through Friday night. Temperatures Friday won’t warm much with most areas looking at highs in the upper 40s to around 50°. Winds will be gusty again, keeping wind chills in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Weekend weather is looking brighter and warmer, but it may take some time before the sun can beat back the clouds Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon does look sunnier with clouds clearing out of the Eastern Ozarks by the end of the day. Temperatures will be warmer where sunshine develops first with highs in the low 60s to the west with mid to upper 50s more common to the east.

Halloween Day is shaping up to be the better day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. The cool and quiet pattern will spill into Sunday evening making for a treat of a forecast for trick or treaters.

Gray skies and episodes of showers return to the area next week. A frontal zone will stall south of the area with waves of showers moving along the front Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually get colder with highs in the 50s Monday, falling back into the mid-40s by Wednesday.

The colder air moving in by the middle of the week will also set the stage for the possibility of a widespread frost and freeze later next week.