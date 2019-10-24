Wednesday, October 23 Overnight Forecast

We enjoyed the beautiful side of fall today with afternoon highs in the low 70s. We’ll have to deal with the ugly side of fall over the next few days.

A storm digging into the Western U.S. will lead to a prolonged period of wet weather. The rain will continue throughout the day Thursday into the overnight. This will prevent temperatures from moving much, stuck in the upper 40s to around 50° into the afternoon before falling back through the 40s heading into Thursday evening. Light fog and brisk northeast winds will be the capper for what will be a better day spent indoors.

FORECAST HIGHS FOR THURSDAY

Showers will linger through Friday morning but will tend to taper off from the north in most areas Friday afternoon. A lingering chance for light showers will remain to the south and into Southwest Missouri. Temperatures will remain cool again on Friday with temperatures struggling to warm back up to 50°.

The rain will be steady and prolonged and this will lead to some decent rain amounts over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas. Totals in places like Eureka Springs, AR, will top 2″ with amounts over 1″ expected in Springfield. Rain amounts will be lighter to the north and east Springfield. Flash flooding isn’t expected, but flooding of low lying areas, especially near creeks is possible where the heavier amounts are expected over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas.

FORECAST RAINFALL THROUGH FRIDAY

The rain will take a breather into Friday evening, but it will remain soggy for area football games. And, there will be a chance for some light showers continuing through Friday evening across Northern Arkansas.

Showers will build northeast back into the area by Saturday morning as the core of the storm finally lifts northeast into the Ozarks. Showers will continue through much of the day before ending from the southwest by early evening Saturday. The wet conditions will once again keep temperatures chilly.

Better weather follows on Sunday. We’ll have to watch for some dense fog to start the day with sunshine developing during the morning. Skies will be mostly sunny into the afternoon with temperatures warming well into the 60s.

Mild weather will continue into Monday before temperatures take a turn on Tuesday. A cold front will move through Tuesday, bringing colder weather and a chance for showers. We’ll finish the month with the coldest weather of the season so far. A hard freeze looks possible on Halloween morning with cold and quiet weather for trick or treating.