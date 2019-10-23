Wednesday, October 23 Morning Forecast

Mild and breezy today ahead of our next cold front

High pressure to our south will take control today, it is already shifting our winds to the south this morning.

Expect southerly winds to be steady again, sustained near 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Southerly winds and plenty of sunshine will lead to a more mild day today, temperatures closer to average near 70 degrees.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next cold front, lows drop into the upper 40’s. Rain arrives by sunrise, you’ll likely have wet roads for your morning commute.

The front hangs tight through the day keeping extended cloud cover, cooler air coming in, and rain around. Expect a rainy and raw afternoon with cloudy skies and highs stuck in the 50’s.

Rain will be heaviest and most persistent to the southwest closer to the front. There 1-2″+ rain is possible. Areas to the north and east will see lighter totals around 0.5″. No thunder nor severe weather is expected.

Rain continues overnight, wrapping up Friday morning.

Friday will stay cool under mostly cloudy skies, highs in the middle 50’s.

By Saturday the upper-level storm associated with the front approaches the Ozarks, it will lag behind Thursday’s rain event. Expect another round of showers possible Saturday with highs still cool in the 50’s.

We’ll dry out Sunday with sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 60’s. Our drier trend continues into early next week. Our next rain chance looks to be late Tuesday/ Wednesday.