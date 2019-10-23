Wednesday, October 23 Morning Forecast

Mild and breezy today ahead of our next cold front

High pressure to our south will take control today, it is already shifting our winds to the south this morning.

Expect southerly winds to be steady again, sustained near 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Southerly winds and plenty of sunshine will lead to a more mild day today, temperatures closer to average near 70 degrees.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next cold front, lows drop into the upper 40’s. Rain arrives by sunrise, you’ll likely have wet roads for your morning commute.

The front hangs tight through the day keeping extended cloud cover, cooler air coming in, and rain around. Expect a rainy and raw afternoon with cloudy skies and highs stuck in the 50’s.

Rain will be heaviest and most persistent to the southwest closer to the front. There 1-2″+ rain is possible. Areas to the north and east will see lighter totals around 0.5″. No thunder nor severe weather is expected.

Rain continues overnight, wrapping up Friday morning.

Friday will stay cool under mostly cloudy skies, highs in the middle 50’s.

By Saturday the upper-level storm associated with the front approaches the Ozarks, it will lag behind Thursday’s rain event. Expect another round of showers possible Saturday with highs still cool in the 50’s.

We’ll dry out Sunday with sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 60’s. Our drier trend continues into early next week. Our next rain chance looks to be late Tuesday/ Wednesday.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

46°F Clear Feels like 40°
13 mph S
71%
Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
48°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
9 mph S
20%
Scattered Clouds

Branson

41°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 41°
0 mph
81%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
6 mph S
80%
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
6 mph SE
76%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
48°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
7 mph SSW
90%
Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 48°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 0% 70° 48°

Thursday

52° / 42°
Rain
Rain 70% 52° 42°

Friday

55° / 42°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 55° 42°

Saturday

56° / 41°
Showers
Showers 40% 56° 41°

Sunday

64° / 42°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 64° 42°

Monday

62° / 42°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 62° 42°

Tuesday

60° / 39°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 60° 39°

Hourly Forecast

42°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
42°

48°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

65°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

65°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

60°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

57°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

4 AM
Showers
40%
51°

51°

5 AM
Showers
50%
51°

50°

6 AM
Showers
40%
50°

