Wednesday, October 21 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with some patchy to dense fog. Temperatures are in the 50’s as you head out the door. A few showers are possible this morning with warmer conditions by this afternoon.

A dense fog advisory has been issued south and east of the interstate until 9 AM. Leave a few extra minutes for your morning commute and take it slow.





Today will be even warmer as the same warm front continues to move north. Temperatures will top off in the middle/upper 70’s and lower 80’s with a bit more sunshine as that front takes the clouds with it. A few showers will be possible as it moves out, especially north of the interstate. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s with mostly starry skies.

Thursday looks warm and breezy ahead of another front. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions. Gusts up to 40 mph are not out of the question. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Friday, another front will move in bringing more shower chances and cooler temperatures. We will start the day off in the 60’s and temperatures will fall as we head into Friday afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Saturday looks cloudy with temperatures stuck in the 50’s. A few showers are possible. Overnight lows drop into the lower 40’s. Sunday will have rain chances again with temperatures in the 60’s. The start of the week looks cold and wet with temperatures in the 40’s.