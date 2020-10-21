Wednesday, October 21 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with some patchy to dense fog. Temperatures are in the 50’s as you head out the door. A few showers are possible this morning with warmer conditions by this afternoon.

A dense fog advisory has been issued south and east of the interstate until 9 AM. Leave a few extra minutes for your morning commute and take it slow.

Today will be even warmer as the same warm front continues to move north. Temperatures will top off in the middle/upper 70’s and lower 80’s with a bit more sunshine as that front takes the clouds with it. A few showers will be possible as it moves out, especially north of the interstate. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s with mostly starry skies.

Thursday looks warm and breezy ahead of another front. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions. Gusts up to 40 mph are not out of the question. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Friday, another front will move in bringing more shower chances and cooler temperatures. We will start the day off in the 60’s and temperatures will fall as we head into Friday afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Saturday looks cloudy with temperatures stuck in the 50’s. A few showers are possible. Overnight lows drop into the lower 40’s. Sunday will have rain chances again with temperatures in the 60’s. The start of the week looks cold and wet with temperatures in the 40’s.

Overcast

Springfield

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
62°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 62°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 40% 76° 62°

Thursday

83° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 83° 63°

Friday

63° / 41°
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms 20% 63° 41°

Saturday

52° / 46°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 52° 46°

Sunday

66° / 42°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 66° 42°

Monday

47° / 39°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 60% 47° 39°

Tuesday

46° / 34°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 46° 34°

