Wednesday, October 21 Evening Forecast

Showers made a quick exit this morning with the clouds taking longer to clear out. A warm front pushing north across the area bulldozed the cloud cover out by afternoon with afternoon sun coming with warm and humid conditions.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Readings will only fall back into the low to mid 60s tonight as breezy southerly winds and higher humidity act to prop up temperatures.

A bright and very warm day will follow on Thursday. The warmth will come with some wind, as it often does this time of year. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s with winds gusting between 25 and 35 mph. Record highs will be challenged in a couple of spots too.

Temperatures will remain mild into Thursday night ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest.

The front will arrive near sunrise along I-44, pushing southeast across the remainder of the area through early afternoon. Some showers will arrive with the front and continue through the morning before tapering off to some drizzle Friday afternoon. Temperatures will tumble from the 60s ahead of the front back into the low 40s by the end of the day.

Clouds will hang around through Friday night and Saturday. There could be a bit of patchy light drizzle and temperatures will remain cold. Temperatures Saturday will only slowly climb through the 40s.

Showers and drizzle will become more likely Saturday night into Sunday morning as a front lifts north into the area. Higher humidity will try to build in Sunday ahead of another strong cold front approaching from the northwest. This will lead to milder temperatures with highs generally in the upper 50s and 60s.

By evening a strong cold front will be pushing southeast of I-44 with temperatures taking yet another tumble. A cold and wet pattern will follow through Tuesday as waves of rain and drizzle impact the area. This will keep temperatures from warming and it looks like temperatures will remain stuck in the mid 30s to mid 40s through the period.

We may see a break from wet weather develop by Wednesday. The core of the storm will still be in the Southwest, but enough dry air may work in for some sunshine. This will push temperatures higher with highs in the 50s.

The storm will likely lead to another round of showers later in the week. The storm looks like it will be east of the area by Halloween. This will open the door to a chilly, quiet and dry Halloween night.