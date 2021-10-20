Wednesday, October 20 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 75° 45°

Thursday

63° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 63° 43°

Friday

72° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 53°

Saturday

75° / 59°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 75° 59°

Sunday

77° / 61°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 77° 61°

Monday

77° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 77° 60°

Tuesday

78° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 60°

65°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

69°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

72°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
72°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
69°

67°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

66°

8 PM
Showers
35%
66°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

61°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
61°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
59°

57°

1 AM
Clear
4%
57°

54°

2 AM
Clear
4%
54°

52°

3 AM
Clear
4%
52°

50°

4 AM
Clear
4%
50°

49°

5 AM
Clear
4%
49°

47°

6 AM
Clear
4%
47°

47°

7 AM
Clear
4%
47°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
46°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
49°

The last couple of days have been pleasant and above average for this time of year and we’re not straying away from that for our Hump Day. Temperatures stay milder ahead of this cold front today as the boundary swings in later in the afternoon. It will likely bring stray showers as it slides through the Ozarks but the best chances for rain will be well to the north of the viewing area. A few showers may linger into Wednesday night but conditions are looking drier by the time we awaken on Thursday. Our Friday eve is looking much cooler, with highs in the low to mid-60s for the metro under mostly sunny skies. Low will be around the 40s as we ring in Friday so make sure you have the jacket as you’re headed out the door. Another warming trend develops ahead of our next disturbance which brings the chance of showers this coming weekend. Saturday is looking drier to the north but we’ll see more showers south of the metro. A better chance of showers arrives Saturday night into Sunday as this upper-level area of low pressure works through the region. With the help of strong SW winds, the warmth continues to stream in with highs in the middle and upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. It’s definitely not looking like a washout of a weekend but rain chances will be higher Sunday compared to Saturday. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you monitor our latest forecast! The warm air holds for early next week with well-above-average temps on tap. Highs Monday afternoon look to surge back into the 70s and 80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early possible. Low 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
45°F A few showers early possible. Low 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Branson

54°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Harrison

57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
50°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Rolla

61°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
48°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

West Plains

56°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
51°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

