Wednesday, October 20 Evening Forecast

Clouds swept in ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon. There wasn’t much rain to be had, but it is damp and drizzly. Rain chances will perk up ahead of the front this evening as it crosses the Eastern Ozarks. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop by mid-evening from Rolla to Branson, sweeping out of the area after midnight. Skies will clear behind the front with temperatures tumbling into the 40s by sunrise.

Thursday will be bright and crisp. There could be a bit of wraparound cloud cover closer to Rolla, but most of the area will remain sunny with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s during the afternoon.

A cold morning Friday will give way to a sunny and mild afternoon with temperatures climbing from the low 40s into the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Clouds will roll in Friday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms breaking out near a stalled front over Southern Missouri and Nothern Arkansas. The area of rain and thunder will gradually shift northeast and east out of the area by late afternoon with some peeks of sun developing. Temperatures will be warmest to the south where highs will be in the 70s. Further north, lingering clouds, and the morning rain will make it more of a struggle to get to 70°.

The risk for showers and thunderstorms will redevelop Saturday night, but this wave will be focused near Central Missouri. A warm and somewhat humid day will unfold on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

A storm system will sweep through the middle of the country generating scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into Sunday night across the area. It looks like there will be enough severe weather ingredients to warrant a risk of severe weather.

Quieter weather will move in on Monday with clearing skies and mild temperatures.

Tuesday is shaping up to be warm and quiet with the next storm sweeping through on Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Another round of cool and quiet weather will follow the storm as we wrap up next week on our way to the Halloween Weekend.

Speaking of, it looks like Halloween will be mild and quiet. Temperatures Halloween evening will be in the mid to upper 50s with light winds and partly cloudy skies.