Wednesday, October 20 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

73° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 73° 45°

Thursday

64° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 64° 42°

Friday

72° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 53°

Saturday

70° / 61°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 70° 61°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 76° 57°

Monday

71° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 54°

Tuesday

76° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 76° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
61°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
59°

57°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
57°

55°

1 AM
Clear
2%
55°

52°

2 AM
Clear
2%
52°

50°

3 AM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
3%
49°

48°

5 AM
Clear
4%
48°

47°

6 AM
Clear
4%
47°

46°

7 AM
Clear
4%
46°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
46°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
49°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

58°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

55°

7 PM
Clear
2%
55°

52°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
52°

Clouds swept in ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon. There wasn’t much rain to be had, but it is damp and drizzly. Rain chances will perk up ahead of the front this evening as it crosses the Eastern Ozarks. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop by mid-evening from Rolla to Branson, sweeping out of the area after midnight. Skies will clear behind the front with temperatures tumbling into the 40s by sunrise.

Thursday will be bright and crisp. There could be a bit of wraparound cloud cover closer to Rolla, but most of the area will remain sunny with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s during the afternoon.

A cold morning Friday will give way to a sunny and mild afternoon with temperatures climbing from the low 40s into the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Clouds will roll in Friday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms breaking out near a stalled front over Southern Missouri and Nothern Arkansas. The area of rain and thunder will gradually shift northeast and east out of the area by late afternoon with some peeks of sun developing. Temperatures will be warmest to the south where highs will be in the 70s. Further north, lingering clouds, and the morning rain will make it more of a struggle to get to 70°.

The risk for showers and thunderstorms will redevelop Saturday night, but this wave will be focused near Central Missouri. A warm and somewhat humid day will unfold on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

A storm system will sweep through the middle of the country generating scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into Sunday night across the area. It looks like there will be enough severe weather ingredients to warrant a risk of severe weather.

Quieter weather will move in on Monday with clearing skies and mild temperatures.

Tuesday is shaping up to be warm and quiet with the next storm sweeping through on Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Another round of cool and quiet weather will follow the storm as we wrap up next week on our way to the Halloween Weekend.

Speaking of, it looks like Halloween will be mild and quiet. Temperatures Halloween evening will be in the mid to upper 50s with light winds and partly cloudy skies.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early possible. Low 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
45°F A few showers early possible. Low 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Branson

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Harrison

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Rolla

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

West Plains

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

