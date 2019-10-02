Wednesday, October 2 Morning Forecast

Another warm start this morning with temperatures near 70 degrees, that’s 20 degrees above average and close to our average daytime highs!

Our summery air mass stays in place with high pressure in control for one more day. Expect breezy south winds gusting to 25-30 mph at times, pushing highs back into record territory. Temperatures near 90 degrees will be 15-20 degrees above average and just shy of daily records again. I’m forecasting a high of 90 degrees for Springfield, the record is 93 (1976).

By tonight, a cold front finally starts to approach from the northwest. Expect showers/ storms to line up for our far northwest counties after 7 PM this evening. An isolated strong/ severe storm will be possible to the northwest with the threats of 60 mph winds, quarter size hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.

As the storms move southeast after midnight, they’ll lose their juice – decreasing in number and intensity. A few showers/ storms will be possible north of I-44/ west of HWY 65 tonight. A few showers could linger by sunrise, areas southeast of the interstate likely stay dry through the entire event.

Expect drying conditions tomorrow afternoon with a few clouds hanging around.

What you’ll notice more, and what everyone will get —- is a big cooldown!

North winds kick behind our front tomorrow, ushering in a much cooler, drier air mass. October will finally feel like October!

Expect highs in the low to middle 70’s tomorrow, just about average for this time of year. Cool high pressure takes control on Friday bringing mostly sunny skies and middle 70’s, a beautiful October day!

The high pressure moves east on Saturday, allowing a cold front to come through late. A few showers/ storms will be possible late Saturday into Sunday. Highs stay seasonal in the 70’s.

Behind that weekend front, we’ll find push of even cooler air. Expect mostly sunny skies and fall-like lower 70’s to start next week. We could even have some of the coolest starts so far this season, lows dropping into the upper 40’s!