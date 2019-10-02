Wednesday, October 2 Morning Forecast

Weather

Last summery day today before storms give-way to a fall cool-down tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another warm start this morning with temperatures near 70 degrees, that’s 20 degrees above average and close to our average daytime highs!

Our summery air mass stays in place with high pressure in control for one more day. Expect breezy south winds gusting to 25-30 mph at times, pushing highs back into record territory. Temperatures near 90 degrees will be 15-20 degrees above average and just shy of daily records again. I’m forecasting a high of 90 degrees for Springfield, the record is 93 (1976).

By tonight, a cold front finally starts to approach from the northwest. Expect showers/ storms to line up for our far northwest counties after 7 PM this evening. An isolated strong/ severe storm will be possible to the northwest with the threats of 60 mph winds, quarter size hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.

As the storms move southeast after midnight, they’ll lose their juice – decreasing in number and intensity. A few showers/ storms will be possible north of I-44/ west of HWY 65 tonight. A few showers could linger by sunrise, areas southeast of the interstate likely stay dry through the entire event.

Expect drying conditions tomorrow afternoon with a few clouds hanging around.

What you’ll notice more, and what everyone will get —- is a big cooldown!

North winds kick behind our front tomorrow, ushering in a much cooler, drier air mass. October will finally feel like October!

Expect highs in the low to middle 70’s tomorrow, just about average for this time of year. Cool high pressure takes control on Friday bringing mostly sunny skies and middle 70’s, a beautiful October day!

The high pressure moves east on Saturday, allowing a cold front to come through late. A few showers/ storms will be possible late Saturday into Sunday. Highs stay seasonal in the 70’s.

Behind that weekend front, we’ll find push of even cooler air. Expect mostly sunny skies and fall-like lower 70’s to start next week. We could even have some of the coolest starts so far this season, lows dropping into the upper 40’s!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 90° 62°

Thursday

73° / 56°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 73° 56°

Friday

76° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 76° 59°

Saturday

82° / 57°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 30% 82° 57°

Sunday

73° / 51°
Showers
Showers 30% 73° 51°

Monday

71° / 48°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 71° 48°

Tuesday

72° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 72° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

6 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

7 AM
Clear
10%
70°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

7 PM
Clear
0%
81°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
78°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
73°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

4 AM
Showers
40%
71°

70°

5 AM
Showers
50%
70°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now