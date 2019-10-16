Wednesday, October 16 Morning Forecast

Cooler day with plenty of sunshine, next rain chances this weekend —

Yesterday, despite the rain, temperatures were able to climb into the 70’s areawide.

Wednesday, temperatures will top off near 60° under mostly sunny skies, making for the coolest day this week. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s with mostly starry skies.

We will begin our gradual warming trend Thursday with temperatures topping off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine once again. Overnight lows will also be higher, only dropping into the middle 40’s.

Friday to end your work week, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with breezy conditions ahead of our next storm system. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s. Showers and clouds will start to move into the Ozarks Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday, we will have a chance of showers and storms, earlier in the day mainly, but cannot rule out an afternoon shower or two. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with overnight lows in the middle 50’s. Sunday we will start off the day quiet and temperatures will be able to top off in the middle 70’s. Then, a strong, potent, cold front will push through the Ozarks with the potential for a few strong to severe storms. This front will also bring in heavy rainfall. Timing and totals of the rainfall are still uncertain.

Those storms continue into Monday morning moving out through the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with clearing skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Sunshine returns for the day on Tuesday.