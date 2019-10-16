Wednesday, October 16 Morning Forecast

Cooler day with plenty of sunshine, next rain chances this weekend —

Yesterday, despite the rain, temperatures were able to climb into the 70’s areawide.

Wednesday, temperatures will top off near 60° under mostly sunny skies, making for the coolest day this week. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s with mostly starry skies.

We will begin our gradual warming trend Thursday with temperatures topping off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine once again. Overnight lows will also be higher, only dropping into the middle 40’s.

Friday to end your work week, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with breezy conditions ahead of our next storm system. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s. Showers and clouds will start to move into the Ozarks Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday, we will have a chance of showers and storms, earlier in the day mainly, but cannot rule out an afternoon shower or two. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with overnight lows in the middle 50’s. Sunday we will start off the day quiet and temperatures will be able to top off in the middle 70’s. Then, a strong, potent, cold front will push through the Ozarks with the potential for a few strong to severe storms. This front will also bring in heavy rainfall. Timing and totals of the rainfall are still uncertain.

Those storms continue into Monday morning moving out through the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with clearing skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Sunshine returns for the day on Tuesday.

Clear

Springfield

39°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 37°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 58° 37°

Thursday

71° / 46°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 71° 46°

Friday

74° / 53°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 74° 53°

Saturday

69° / 55°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 69° 55°

Sunday

75° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 75° 55°

Monday

67° / 42°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 67° 42°

Tuesday

63° / 48°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 63° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

7 AM
Clear
10%
39°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
39°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

49°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

55°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

52°

7 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

47°

9 PM
Clear
10%
47°

43°

10 PM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

11 PM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

12 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

1 AM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

2 AM
Clear
10%
40°

39°

3 AM
Clear
10%
39°

39°

4 AM
Clear
10%
39°

39°

5 AM
Clear
10%
39°

39°

6 AM
Clear
10%
39°

