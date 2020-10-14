Wednesday, October 14 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 50’s, so another chilly start. Winds will pick up today bringing an elevated fire risk and warm temperatures in the middle 80’s.

Today will be warm and breezy ahead of another cold front. There will be an elevated fire danger with dry grounds, a dry air mass, and breezy conditions. Limit outdoor burning. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for almost all of our counties from 12 PM-6 PM this evening.

Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s. That front will come in, bringing cooler temperatures.

Thursday will be cooler with temperatures in the middle 60’s but still with sunshine. Overnight lows will be cold, dropping into the upper 30’s. A freeze/frost is going to be possible for some of the Ozarks.

Friday into the weekend will be cool with temperatures in the 60’s and plenty of sunshine. Another front will try to move in but looks to stall out. This COULD mean rain chances, but this will need to be monitored into the weekend. Rain chances are still not set in stone, but looking better as we head into Monday. Cool weather can be expected behind that.

