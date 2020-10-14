Wednesday, October 14 Evening Forecast

Weather

Warm weather to take a break with colder air arriving behind a cold front that will sweep through overnight.

This evening will remain mild and quiet. The cold front will arrive near midnight along I-44 bringing clouds with it. A few sprinkles look possible along and behind the front as it continues to push south. Breezy north winds will develop too. Temperatures will fall off into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday will start cloudy with low clouds clearing out quickly during the morning. High-level cloudiness will stick around into the afternoon making for some filtered sunshine. Temperatures will be much cooler with afternoon highs about 20° colder than Wednesday afternoon as readings top out in the low to mid-60s. Winds will remain breezy out of the north throughout the day.

A mostly clear and cold night will follow with temperatures dipping into the 30s. It looks like lows will generally be in the mid-30s, but given the setup, a few spots may dip down to the freezing mark. Some patchy frost also looks possible.

Sunny skies will push afternoon temperatures back into the mid 60s Friday.

The pattern over the weekend looks mild. Saturday will be the pick day of the two. Skies will remain sunny throughout the day Saturday and afternoon temperatures will warm into the low 70s. Winds will be gusty though out of the southwest leading to an increased fire danger.

A cold front will approach from the northwest on Sunday. Clouds will thicken up with a chance for showers developing, especially north of the interstate. Temperatures should remain mild with afternoon highs back in the low 70s. There will be a range though with cooler readings closer to Central Missouri and warmer readings to the south of the interstate.

Models have come into better agreement today, suggesting that the front may stall over or just south of the area through Monday into Tuesday. This would favor some opportunities at rainfall both days and possibly some thunder with temperatures remaining cooler northwest and warmer southeast. By Wednesday it looks like the front will lift back to the north with warmer air overspreading all of the area. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with the upcoming pattern though, so some more fine tuning is likely. Additional chances for rain look possible late next week too.

Clear

Springfield

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies early then increasing clouds with showers late. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
60°F Clear skies early then increasing clouds with showers late. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
58°F Clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 56F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 56F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 56°
Windy, showers early
Windy, showers early 30% 88° 56°

Thursday

64° / 35°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 64° 35°

Friday

65° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 42°

Saturday

71° / 52°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 71° 52°

Sunday

72° / 54°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 72° 54°

Monday

65° / 48°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 20% 65° 48°

Tuesday

65° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 20% 65° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 PM
Clear
0%
75°

70°

8 PM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

12 AM
Showers
40%
65°

64°

1 AM
Showers
50%
64°

63°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
63°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

59°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

