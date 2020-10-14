Wednesday, October 14 Evening Forecast

Warm weather to take a break with colder air arriving behind a cold front that will sweep through overnight.

This evening will remain mild and quiet. The cold front will arrive near midnight along I-44 bringing clouds with it. A few sprinkles look possible along and behind the front as it continues to push south. Breezy north winds will develop too. Temperatures will fall off into the mid to upper 50s.





Thursday will start cloudy with low clouds clearing out quickly during the morning. High-level cloudiness will stick around into the afternoon making for some filtered sunshine. Temperatures will be much cooler with afternoon highs about 20° colder than Wednesday afternoon as readings top out in the low to mid-60s. Winds will remain breezy out of the north throughout the day.

A mostly clear and cold night will follow with temperatures dipping into the 30s. It looks like lows will generally be in the mid-30s, but given the setup, a few spots may dip down to the freezing mark. Some patchy frost also looks possible.

Sunny skies will push afternoon temperatures back into the mid 60s Friday.





The pattern over the weekend looks mild. Saturday will be the pick day of the two. Skies will remain sunny throughout the day Saturday and afternoon temperatures will warm into the low 70s. Winds will be gusty though out of the southwest leading to an increased fire danger.

A cold front will approach from the northwest on Sunday. Clouds will thicken up with a chance for showers developing, especially north of the interstate. Temperatures should remain mild with afternoon highs back in the low 70s. There will be a range though with cooler readings closer to Central Missouri and warmer readings to the south of the interstate.

Models have come into better agreement today, suggesting that the front may stall over or just south of the area through Monday into Tuesday. This would favor some opportunities at rainfall both days and possibly some thunder with temperatures remaining cooler northwest and warmer southeast. By Wednesday it looks like the front will lift back to the north with warmer air overspreading all of the area. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with the upcoming pattern though, so some more fine tuning is likely. Additional chances for rain look possible late next week too.