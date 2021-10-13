Wednesday, October 13 Morning Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 75° 62°

Thursday

69° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 69° 57°

Friday

61° / 42°
Showers
Showers 40% 61° 42°

Saturday

62° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 41°

Sunday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 46°

Monday

72° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

73° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 51°

72°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
72°

72°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
72°

72°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
72°

72°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
72°

73°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
73°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
73°

74°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
74°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
74°

73°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
71°

69°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
69°

69°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
69°

69°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
69°

68°

12 AM
Rain
88%
68°

68°

1 AM
Rain
97%
68°

67°

2 AM
Rain
99%
67°

66°

3 AM
Rain
96%
66°

65°

4 AM
Rain
86%
65°

64°

5 AM
Rain
85%
64°

64°

6 AM
Rain
84%
64°

64°

7 AM
Rain
63%
64°

62°

8 AM
Showers
53%
62°

63°

9 AM
Showers
47%
63°

Our next storm system is moving into the area and it’s going to bring an unsettled Hump Day for us. A warm front has been moving in and that hasn’t brought much activity aside from cloud cover to the region. Meanwhile, a line of strong to severe storms moving out of the middle of the country will be approaching the Ozarks through this morning. The broken line of showers and thunderstorms should push in after sunrise, gradually fading by late morning as it pushes across Hwy. 65. There may be a flare-up in coverage and intensity of the storms during the afternoon as the line pushes across South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas. Severe weather chances look pretty low generally, and that’s mainly due to a lack of instability and a weakening of the cold front. That said, there will be a fair amount of wind energy to organize storms and there may be a window during the afternoon for instability levels to perk up ahead of the line. So, with that, we’ll have to keep an eye out for the risk of an isolated severe storm or two. We do have a Marginal Risk in place across parts of the area as a result. With a boundary draped across the area Wednesday night through Thursday and the tropical remnants of “Pamela” moving through, we may see a more widespread round of rain and thunderstorms break out. This would likely make for a somewhat cooler day on Thursday. The rain would tend to taper off by Thursday evening. One last wave of wet weather will impact the area late Thursday night into early Friday evening as a storm pushes a cold front across the area. Temperatures will likely take a tumble too Friday accompanied by gusty winds. Rain totals through the end of the week will generally be between 1 and 3″ with the higher amounts centered along the interstate. A nice weekend will follow as drier, cooler air floods the area. Morning temperatures will be on the cold side in the 30s and the 40s with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s. High pressure builds in and holds strong over the weekend providing for pleasant conditions and lots of sunshine. The pattern should remain quiet into early next week with temperatures only slowly climbing.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers and storms. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy with occasional showers and storms. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
64°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
61°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

