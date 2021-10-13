Wednesday, October 13 Morning Forecast

Our next storm system is moving into the area and it’s going to bring an unsettled Hump Day for us. A warm front has been moving in and that hasn’t brought much activity aside from cloud cover to the region. Meanwhile, a line of strong to severe storms moving out of the middle of the country will be approaching the Ozarks through this morning. The broken line of showers and thunderstorms should push in after sunrise, gradually fading by late morning as it pushes across Hwy. 65. There may be a flare-up in coverage and intensity of the storms during the afternoon as the line pushes across South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas. Severe weather chances look pretty low generally, and that’s mainly due to a lack of instability and a weakening of the cold front. That said, there will be a fair amount of wind energy to organize storms and there may be a window during the afternoon for instability levels to perk up ahead of the line. So, with that, we’ll have to keep an eye out for the risk of an isolated severe storm or two. We do have a Marginal Risk in place across parts of the area as a result. With a boundary draped across the area Wednesday night through Thursday and the tropical remnants of “Pamela” moving through, we may see a more widespread round of rain and thunderstorms break out. This would likely make for a somewhat cooler day on Thursday. The rain would tend to taper off by Thursday evening. One last wave of wet weather will impact the area late Thursday night into early Friday evening as a storm pushes a cold front across the area. Temperatures will likely take a tumble too Friday accompanied by gusty winds. Rain totals through the end of the week will generally be between 1 and 3″ with the higher amounts centered along the interstate. A nice weekend will follow as drier, cooler air floods the area. Morning temperatures will be on the cold side in the 30s and the 40s with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s. High pressure builds in and holds strong over the weekend providing for pleasant conditions and lots of sunshine. The pattern should remain quiet into early next week with temperatures only slowly climbing.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer