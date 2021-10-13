Wednesday, October 13 Evening Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 72° 62°

Thursday

70° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 70° 60°

Friday

61° / 41°
Showers
Showers 40% 61° 41°

Saturday

64° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 40°

Sunday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 46°

Monday

72° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

73° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 51°

67°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
67°

66°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
66°

66°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

68°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
68°

67°

12 AM
Rain
94%
67°

66°

1 AM
Rain
80%
66°

65°

2 AM
Rain
85%
65°

65°

3 AM
Rain
88%
65°

65°

4 AM
Rain
82%
65°

65°

5 AM
Rain
82%
65°

64°

6 AM
Rain
84%
64°

64°

7 AM
Rain
63%
64°

63°

8 AM
Rain
63%
63°

64°

9 AM
Showers
52%
64°

64°

10 AM
Showers
38%
64°

66°

11 AM
Showers
42%
66°

68°

12 PM
Showers
48%
68°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
69°

69°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
69°

71°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
71°

72°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
72°

72°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
72°

70°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
70°

67°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
67°

Heavy rain is the main headline for tonight into Thursday. A pipeline of rain has set up and is currently draped pretty close to I-44. A steady stream of moisture with embedded pockets of upper-level energy, including tropical remnants from “Pamela”, will produce steady rainfall overnight into Thursday morning. There will be some thunderstorm activity too, especially on the eastern edge of the band of rain. This will lead to a stripe of heavy rainfall somewhere near the interstate. Right now, it appears the axis of heavier rain will run along a line from Fayetteville, AR, northeast to Rolla, MO. Heavy rain could lead to some flooding in spots and a Flash Flood Watch has been posted for parts of the Ozarks through Thursday evening.

The band of steadier rain and embedded thunderstorms will have a tendency to shift east and taper off by Thursday afternoon. A risk of showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon but it will be more widely scattered in nature. Temperatures will remain mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s across the area Thursday afternoon.

The risk of rain will continue through Friday as the final storm and cold front pushes through the area. A more widespread round of showers and thunderstorms will likely move in closer to Friday morning with the cold front. Behind the front showers and drizzle will continue for a lot of the area through the afternoon. Clouds will start clearing out toward sunset from west to east. Temperatures will take a big tumble Friday with morning temperatures in the 60s before falling back through the 50s by afternoon and possibly into the 40s during the afternoon.

Skies will clear out Friday evening with a crisp morning Saturday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the 60s Saturday afternoon.

Another clear and cool day will follow Sunday, but afternoon highs will be a bit warmer, up near 70°.

Quiet weather will stick around into early next week with temperatures getting a little warmer. The next cold front looks to move through Tuesday into Wednesday. There may be a few showers with it, but nothing too heavy is expected.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

67°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers and storms. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy with occasional showers and storms. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain Shower

Branson

70°F Rain Shower Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
65°F Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Harrison

73°F Rain Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
65°F Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

