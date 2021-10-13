Wednesday, October 13 Evening Forecast

Heavy rain is the main headline for tonight into Thursday. A pipeline of rain has set up and is currently draped pretty close to I-44. A steady stream of moisture with embedded pockets of upper-level energy, including tropical remnants from “Pamela”, will produce steady rainfall overnight into Thursday morning. There will be some thunderstorm activity too, especially on the eastern edge of the band of rain. This will lead to a stripe of heavy rainfall somewhere near the interstate. Right now, it appears the axis of heavier rain will run along a line from Fayetteville, AR, northeast to Rolla, MO. Heavy rain could lead to some flooding in spots and a Flash Flood Watch has been posted for parts of the Ozarks through Thursday evening.





The band of steadier rain and embedded thunderstorms will have a tendency to shift east and taper off by Thursday afternoon. A risk of showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon but it will be more widely scattered in nature. Temperatures will remain mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s across the area Thursday afternoon.

The risk of rain will continue through Friday as the final storm and cold front pushes through the area. A more widespread round of showers and thunderstorms will likely move in closer to Friday morning with the cold front. Behind the front showers and drizzle will continue for a lot of the area through the afternoon. Clouds will start clearing out toward sunset from west to east. Temperatures will take a big tumble Friday with morning temperatures in the 60s before falling back through the 50s by afternoon and possibly into the 40s during the afternoon.

Skies will clear out Friday evening with a crisp morning Saturday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the 60s Saturday afternoon.

Another clear and cool day will follow Sunday, but afternoon highs will be a bit warmer, up near 70°.

Quiet weather will stick around into early next week with temperatures getting a little warmer. The next cold front looks to move through Tuesday into Wednesday. There may be a few showers with it, but nothing too heavy is expected.